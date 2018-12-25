Top news: Karnataka CM heard on camera asking for alleged murderers to be ‘killed mercilessly’
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was on Monday heard on camera telling someone that there would be no problem if the alleged murderers of a leader of his party are “killed mercilessly”. Janata Dal (Secular) leader Honnalagere Prakash had been hacked to death in Mandya district earlier in the day.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s longest rail and road bridge, which connects Assam’s Dibrugarh to Dehamji bordering Arunachal Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to death for raping and murdering daughter
A special court in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Sunday sentenced a 42-year-old man to death for raping and killing his six-year-old daughter. According to the prosecution, he suspected that the girl was not his biological child and murdered her on March 15, 2017.
‘Communists want to destroy Indian culture like Mughals and British’: Tripura CM Biplab Deb
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday accused Communist parties of trying hard to destroy Indian culture and said the people of his state had discarded that ideology. Deb claimed the Communists had created goons instead of cadres and wanted to choke people’s voices.
Nitin Gadkari says BJP chief is responsible for poor Assembly election results
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday seemed to suggest that party chief Amit Shah was responsible for the BJP’s poor show in the recent Assembly elections. “If I am the party president, and my MPs and MLAs are not doing well, then who is responsible? I am,” he was quoted as saying.
Delhi: Flight operations disrupted due to low visibility
Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted after departures were halted for two hours because of low visibility. Departures were stopped around 7.15 am and resumed at 9.16 am. The minimum visibility required for take off is 125 metres. According to an unidentified official, three international flights and a domestic flight were diverted.
Maharashtra: Twelve people injured as mob attacks church in Kolhapur
A group of people attending Sunday prayers in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district was attacked by unidentified people, leaving 12 of them injured. The 40-member congregation was attacked with swords, iron rods and bottles at the New Life Fellowship Church in Kolhapur’s Kowad, close to the Karnataka border. Eight people who suffered head injuries were taken to a hospital in Belagavi.
Narendra Modi to inaugurate country’s longest rail and road bridge in Assam today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the Bogibeel bridge, India’s longest rail and road bridge, connecting Assam’s Dibrugarh to Dehamji bordering Arunachal Pradesh. The 4.94-km long bridge across the Brahmaputra river was built at a cost of Rs 5,900 crore.
Congress accuses KCR of helping BJP by trying to keep it out of Opposition alliance
The Congress criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Monday after he met his West Bengal and Odisha counterparts Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee to discuss the formation of a non-Congress, non-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition.
Afghanistan: At least 43 killed after gunmen attack government building in Kabul
At least 43 people were killed and 20 were wounded after gunmen attacked a government building in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, AFP reported. Around 350 people who were trapped in the building at the time of the incident were freed, according to the news agency.
Delhi government to withdraw order increasing one-time parking fees
The Delhi government on Monday ordered the “immediate withdrawal” of an order passed last week which increased the mandatory one-time parking fee across parts of the national Capital nearly 18 times from January 1, the Hindustan Times reported.
