Top news: Jairam Ramesh seeks review of SC verdict upholding passage of Aadhaar Act as Money Bill
PNB passes resolution to play national anthem at annual general meetings: Indian Express
State-owned Punjab National Bank has decided that the national anthem will be played at every annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting, which are usually held to seek the approval of shareholders on important matters, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. A shareholder proposed the idea at the last annual general meeting on September 18.
Number of Indians who got Canadian citizenship this year rose by 50%: Times of India
The number of Indians living in Canada who obtained citizenship increased by 50% this year, The Times of India reported, quoting immigration authorities. During the 10-month period ending October 2018, as many as 15,016 Indians obtained citizenship after having lived in the country as permanent residents for a certain period of time.
Aadhaar Act: Jairam Ramesh moves Supreme Court challenging passage of law as Money Bill
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its September 26 judgement upholding the passage of the Aadhaar Act in Parliament as a Money Bill.
Union minister Giriraj Singh demands law for population control
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said the country needs a law to control a growing population that is impeding progress and harmony in society. “For development and social harmony in the country, controlling the population is important,” he said.
Who will remember me’: Deve Gowda disappointed on being left out of Bogibeel bridge inauguration
Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he was disappointed at not being invited for the inauguration of the Bogibeel bridge – India’s longest rail and road bridge – even though he had laid the project’s foundation stone in 1997.
Dena Bank merger: State-owned banks to remain closed today in protest
State-owned banks are expected to remain closed on Wednesday on account of a nationwide strike called by unions against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with the Bank of Baroda.
Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman contracts HIV after blood transfusion
A 23-year-old woman in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu has tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV after having a blood transfusion at Sattur government hospital early in December.
‘We cannot say who will become the next PM,’ says yoga guru Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday said that the political situation in the country is very difficult and it cannot be said who will be the next prime minister. “The political situation is very difficult,” Ramdev told reporters in Madurai. “We cannot say who will become the next prime minister or who will lead the country. But the situation is very interesting.”
Karnataka CM defends statement asking that murderers of JD(S) worker be ‘killed mercilessly’
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday defended his statement asking a person on the phone to “kill mercilessly” the murderers of Janata Dal (Secular) worker Prakash, who was killed on Monday in Mandya district’s Maddur town.
