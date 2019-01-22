Top news: Interim CBI director transfers 20 officers two days before new chief is named
Twenty officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation have been transferred by interim director M Nageswara Rao just two days before a committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to select a new chief. Rao took over as the CBI director on January 10 after Alok Verma was shunted out by the Centre.
The Aam Aadmi Party rejected claims that it had contacted “cyber expert” Syed Shuja to demonstrate how electronic voting machines could be hacked.
Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled a proposed rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on February 8. The rally “cannot be organised under the present circumstances, and at such short notice”, said the party.
Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rain, hailstorm; Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snowfall
Heavy rain and hailstorms swept across parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday night and early Tuesday. In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities on Tuesday closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which links the Valley with the rest of the country, due to snowfall.
Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Centre spent 56% of funds on publicity, minister tells Lok Sabha
More than 56% of the funds for the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme have been allocated for media-related activities since 2014-’15, with less than 25% being distributed to states and districts, information released by the government has shown. The scheme, launched in January 2015, attempts to address the declining child sex ratio and other issues of women empowerment in India.
Interim CBI director transfers 20 officers, including those probing 2G scam and Sterlite protests
Central Bureau of Investigation interim director M Nageswara Rao transferred 20 officers on Monday, just two days before a committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to select a new chief for the agency.
BJP cancels Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata citing ‘present circumstances’, short notice
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced that it has cancelled a proposed rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on February 8. Modi will instead address a public meeting in Asansol the same day, said state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.
Police say ‘missing’ boat from Kerala, with at least 100 on board, may be heading to New Zealand
The police on Monday said that a “missing” fishing boat with more than 100 people from Delhi and Tamil Nadu may be heading to New Zealan.
EVM hacking: AAP denies claims that it contacted ‘cyber expert’ Syed Shuja
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday rejected a self-proclaimed cyber expert’s claim that the party had contacted him to show how electronic voting machines could be hacked.
Gopinath Munde’s death: Nephew seeks probe after ‘cyber expert’ claims the BJP leader was killed
Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde on Monday demanded that the Research and Agency Wing or the Supreme Court investigate the allegations into the death of former Union minister Gopinath Munde made by a United States-based “cyber expert”.
Bhima Koregaon: Education rights forum demands withdrawal of charges against Anand Teltumbde
The All India Forum For Right To Education has condemned the threat to arrest activist Anand Teltumbde, who was charged in connection with the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1 last year.
Lok Sabha polls: Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar likely to launch Bihar campaign at joint rally in Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address a joint rally in Patna in late February or early March to launch the National Democratic Alliance’s 2019 General Elections campaign in the state.
