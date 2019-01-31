Top news: Unemployment rose to a 45-year high in 2017-’18, says report
The biggest stories of the day.
The National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey recorded the unemployment rate in India at a 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-’18, a media report said. This was the first full year after demonetisation.
Union minister Anantkumar Hegde on Wednesday made another controversial remark, claiming that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is a “hybrid specimen” with a Muslim father and a Christian mother.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Islamabad’s envoy on Wednesday night to condemn a phone call between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Live updates
CBI row: Another SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against interim chief’s appointment
Justice NV Ramana on Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Ramana is the third judge to rescue himself from hearing the petition, which was filed by non-governmental organisation Common Cause.
AgustaWestland deal: Accused Rajeev Saxena, Deepak Talwar arrested after being brought to India
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, and corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar after they were extradited to India from Dubai. Saxena and Talwar were arrested around 2 am on Thursday,
Watch: Ramdev asks saints at Kumbh to give up tobacco, cites Ram, Krishna as examples
Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday asked saints at the Kumbh Mela to stop smoking. “We follow Ram and Krishna who never smoked in their life then why should we?” he asked them. “We must take a pledge to quit smoking.”
Unemployment was at 45-year high after note ban, shows Centre’s ‘buried’ report: Business Standard
The National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey recorded the unemployment rate in India at a 45-year-high of 6.1% in 2017-’18. Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission had resigned this week after the government allegedly failed to publish the report that was prepared last month. The report is still not public.
Uttar Pradesh: 13 people booked for ‘recreating’ Gandhi’s assassination
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed cases against 13 people associated with the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha for shooting at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi to mark his 71st death anniversary, PTI reported. Police said no arrests have been made till now.
Union minister Anantkumar Hegde now calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘hybrid specimen’
Union minister Anantkumar Hegde on Wednesday made another controversial remark, claiming that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is a “hybrid specimen” with a Muslim father and a Christian mother, PTI reported.
India warns Pakistan envoy after Islamabad’s phone call to Hurriyat leader
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Islamabad’s envoy on Wednesday night to condemn a phone call between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.