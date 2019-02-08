Top news: Officials objected to PMO having parallel talks with France about Rafale deal, says report
The biggest stories of the day.
A news report claimed that the Ministry of Defence had in 2015 objected to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office with France when the two countries were negotiating the Rafale jet deal. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference about the report’s claim.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday made some appointments and replacements in his administration in what is seen as a way to pacify rebel MLAs ahead of the Budget presentation in the Assembly.
Live updates
Rafale deal: Defence ministry objected to parallel talks carried out by PMO, reports The Hindu
The Ministry of Defence in 2015 objected to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office with France when the two countries were negotiating the Rafale jet deal, The Hindu reported on Friday. Manohar Parrikar, who is now the chief minister of Goa, was in charge of the ministry at that time.
Karnataka: CM Kumaraswamy makes new appointments to pacify potential rebel MLAs, say reportsKarnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday made some appointments and replacements in his administration in what is seen as a way to pacify rebel MLAs, The New Indian Express reported. He is scheduled to present the state Budget in the Assembly on Friday.
Congress calls Narendra Modi’s Parliament speech a ‘shop of rhetoric’ and false stories
The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament showcased his “jumlon ki dukaan” (a shop of rhetoric) which included “false stories” and “made-up facts”. Modi had made several jibes at the Opposition party during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address earlier in the day.