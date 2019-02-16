A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan has become a synonym for terrorism, Narendra Modi says in Maharashtra: India increased the customs duty on goods imported from Pakistan to 200% and the United States said it supports India’s right to self-defence. The Centre issued an advisory following complaints that Kashmiri students were intimidated in Dehradun, Aligarh and Ambala. Meanwhile, there were protests in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara and curfew continued in Jammu for the second day.

Bihar court orders inquiry into Nitish Kumar and two senior bureaucrats in connection with Muzaffarpur rape case: The court passed the order after an accused in the case, who allegedly used to sedate the girls at the shelter, accused the CBI of ‘suppressing facts’.

Vande Bharat Express breaks down twice on its way back to Delhi, resumes journey at lower speed: A journalist on board the train tweeted that the train began making a suspicious noise early Saturday, after which its wheels skid. AgustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel’s bail plea rejected by Delhi court: The businessman, who was allegedly one of the three men to have brokered the agreement, had filed petitions in cases registered by the ED and the CBI.

Kerala Catholic priest convicted of rape in three cases, sentenced to 20 years in prison: Six people – including five nuns and an administrator – who were accused of covering up the incident were acquitted because of lack of substantial evidence.

Army major killed and jawan injured while attempting to defuse IED along LoC in Rajouri: The blast took place around 3 pm, said the defence spokesperson.

Donald Trump says many want him to get Nobel Peace Prize for North Korea talks: The US president, however, complained that he would probably never get the award. Delhi HC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking use of ‘martyred’ instead of ‘killed’ for soldiers: The court said the plea would be listed on Monday in the normal course. ORF think tank raps analyst Sushant Sareen for abusive tweet, demands apology: Sareen had made the objectionable comment in response to a tweet put up by writer Gurmehar Kaur in the aftermath of the terror strike. Vijay Mallya files for permission in UK court to appeal against extradition order: The UK on February 4 had signed an order to extradite him to India, where he is wanted on charges related to fraud and money laundering.