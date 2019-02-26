Top news: IAF puts air defence systems along international border and LoC on high alert
Indian Air Force jets in a pre-dawn raid reportedly destroyed terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday. The IAF has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and Line of Control.
The Supreme Court will resume the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case on Tuesday. The previous hearing on January 29 could not take place due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde of the five-judge Constitution bench.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Kashmir was never a part of India and never will be in the future. He said India will have to give Kashmiris the same rights which are given to people of an independent country.
Meghalaya illegal mine: Navy detects ‘excessively decomposed’ body of fourth miner
The Indian Navy on Monday detected the body of a fourth miner who was trapped in the rat hole mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills District since December 13. At least 15 miners were trapped in the illegal mine, but only three bodies have been discovered so far.
Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security meets amid reports of IAF air strike in Pakistan
The Cabinet Committee on Security met at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning in New Delhi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the meeting.
Sensex, Nifty fall sharply in early trade amid reports of Indian air strikes on Pakistani targets
Indian markets fell sharply early in the morning on Tuesday following reports of Indian air strikes on Pakistani terror camps across the Line of Control. The BSE Sensex fell 450.80 points, or 1.24%, to trade at 35,762.58 at 10.03 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty declined 148 points (1.36%) to trade at 10,732.10.
Kashmir never was and never will be a part of India, claims Pakistan information minister
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday claimed that Kashmir was never a part of India and never will be in the future. “Kashmir was never a part of India and will never be,” he said. “People cannot be suppressed by force. Peace cannot be established while deploying ten Indian personnel on a single Kashmiri.”
Indian Air Force hit and destroyed terrorist camps across the Line of Control: ANI
A dozen Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force destroyed terror camps across the Line of Control before dawn on Tuesday, ANI reported, quoting unidentified officials. They dropped “1,000 kg bombs” on the terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the officials said.
Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court’s Constitution bench to resume hearing today
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday resume the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10.30 am. The previous hearing on January 29 could not take place as Justice SA Bobde of the five-judge Constitution bench was not available.
War memorial: Congress criticises PM Narendra Modi for using inauguration to make ‘political speech’
The Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to use space dedicated to martyrs for political attacks. Modi had made several remarks against the Opposition party while inaugurating the National War Memorial in New Delhi earlier in the day.
Bandipur fire: Air Force choppers join efforts to douse blaze at tiger reserve
Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force on Monday joined efforts to douse a major fire in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, which has been raging since Thursday. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had requested the Air Force’s help after he held a review meeting of the firefighting and rescue operations on Monday.
Former J&K bureaucrat Shah Faesal announces launch of his party
Former Indian Administrative Service Officer Shah Faesal on Monday announced that he is launching a party. Faesal said he has applied to the Election Commission to register his political outfit.
Assam liquor deaths: Toll rises to 155, MLA alleges nexus between excise department, liquor traders
At least 155 people have died in Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts after consuming spurious alcohol last week. Most victims are from Golaghat’s Khumtai region.