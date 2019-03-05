Top news: US plans to end India's preferential trade treatment, says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says he plans to end preferential trade treatment for India
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he will end India’s preferential trade treatment under a programme that allows $5.6 billion, around Rs 397 crore, worth of Indian exports to enter the country duty-free.
Adivasi, Dalit rights groups call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday demanding ordinance to secure rights
Adivasi rights organisations have called for a nation-wide bandh on Tuesday demanding that the Centre promulgate an ordinance to secure the forest rights of tribals. Dalit rights groups will also take part in the strike, demanding that the department-wise recruitment system in universities be nullified.
‘One Nation One Card’: PM Modi launches mobility card that can be used for transport across country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a National Common Mobility Card that can be used to make payments at public transport across the country, including metro and rail services, bus transport, and toll tax. Dubbed as “One Nation, One Card”, it was launched while Modi inaugurated the first phase of Ahmedabad metro train service on Monday.
Maharashtra: CPI(M) suspends state secretary for his speech which ‘hurt party’s image’
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday said it has suspended its Maharashtra Secretary Narasayya Adam from the Central Committee – the party’s highest decision making body – for three months. He reportedly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a public event.
Air India orders crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after every flight announcement
Air India on Monday issued a circular to all its cabin and cockpit crew, directing them to say “Jai Hind” after every flight announcement, “with much fervour”. The directive is effective immediately, said the circular, which was issued by Director of Operations Amitabh Singh.
West Bengal: CPI(M) proposes ‘no mutual contest’ with Congress on six Lok Sabha seats
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday proposed “no mutual contest” for six Lok Sabha seats held by the Congress and the Left Front in West Bengal for the upcoming General Elections.
Indian Air Force jet shoots down Pakistani drone near Rajasthan border: Reports
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft shot down a Pakistani drone in the Bikaner Nal sector near the international border in Rajasthan on Monday. Indian planes engaged with the drone and shot it down after it was detected by air defence radars.