Election watch: SC dismisses plea against Rahul Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in two more phases on May 12 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address five public meetings on Thursday. In his first rally in Bankura, West Bengal, he criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not being ready to accept him as India’s prime minister but “proudly accepting” Pakistan’s prime minister.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath claimed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is more concerned about Pakistan than India. “If India is in trouble, he doesn’t think about the people,” he said at an election meeting in Shivpuri town in Madhya Pradesh.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram alleged that the economy is in a “disastrous phase of slowdown”. He added that the next government will have to repair the “great damage” the BJP had done to the economy.
11.53 am: While hearing the plea against Rahul Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi says: “Some company in some form has mentioned Rahul Gandhi as British citizen, so does he become a British citizen? Dismissed.”
11.47 am: The Supreme Court dismisses a petition seeking to direct the Election Commission to debar Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls because of alleged dual citizenship, ANI reports.
11.27 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tells NDTV: “The BJP lacks the sense of history. Whoever knows military history knows there have been strikes many times in the past also. When I was in the Army in the 1960s, 100 strikes would have taken place. They just have given it a new name ‘surgical strikes’. We used to call it cross-border raid.”
11.04 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says Narendra Modi is asking for votes in the name of fake nationalism, and that he has done nothing in five years but deliver speeches, go on foreign trips and rhetoric.
10.59 am: Speaking in Bankura, Narendra Modi says that when there was a cyclone last week, he called Mamata Banerjee twice, but “her arrogance is such that she did find it appropriate to speak to the country’s prime minister”. “So much so that central government officers wanted to have a meeting to help the state but Didi refused even that,” Modi claims.
10.56 am: Modi says, “Didi has ‘mamata’ [sympathy] for infiltrators and foreign actors, but none for our Adivasi youth and those playing a role in national security.”
10.49 am: Modi claims Mamata Banerjee is not ready to accept India’s prime minister as the prime minister, but feels proud to accept Pakistan’s prime minister.
10.37 am: Modi says that “Didi” – a reference to Mamata Banerjee – is so flustered that she is now talking of stones and slaps for him. “I am used to abuses, but in her frustration, she is also insulting the Constitution,” says Modi.
10.35 am: Narendra Modi is speaking at a public meeting in Bankura in West Bengal.
10.27 am: BJP chief Amit Shah will address public meetings in four constituencies of Uttar Pradesh – Shravasti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sultanpur – on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies at Bankura and Purulia in West Bengal, followed by Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
10.21 am: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Election Commission’s decision to hold re-elections at only 168 polling stations in West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, The Indian Express reports.
The Election Commission had on Tuesday ordered the re-polling on May 12. The polls in the constituency were held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
10.13 am: A case has been filed against the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina and Member of Legislative Council Vikram Randhawa in connection with a bribery complaint by the Leh Press Club, NDTV reports.
In its complaint, the Leh Press Club had said that BJP leaders, including Raina, had tried to bribe journalists on Thursday at Hotel Singge Palace in Leh.
On Wednesday, The Indian Express reported that an inquiry into the allegations had found prima facie merit in the charges.
9.45 am: After Modi, Union minister Arun Jaitley attacks former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over the alleged use of INS Viraat for a family holiday. “The Kaamdars use India’s Naval assets to strike at terror. The Naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws.” Jaitley tweets.
9.25 am: Narendra Modi says his government has found no records supporting Congress’ claims of conducting surgical strike during the UPA government.
“To the extent that I know of such things – all army chiefs have said such a thing has not happened on their watch,” Modi tells Hindustan Times in an interview. “What kind of surgical strike was it? Who issued the orders? Or was it a non-violent procession? Where are the orders? These are the questions they should be asked to answer. After all, I wasn’t in charge then. I can only say that we have not found any records of this.”
8.57 am: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh mocks actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol for saying that he has no idea about the Balakot strikes, NDTV reports. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking credit for Balakot, this man does not even know what had happened there,” he says at a rally in Patiala town in Punjab. “This showed the calibre of the people that BJP is seeking to impose on the people of India.”
8.52 am: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has alleged that the economy is in a “disastrous phase of slowdown”. “The Finance Ministry’s report is a damning indictment of the state of the economy in the country,” he says, according to PTI. “This is perhaps the weakest point in the economy.” Chidambaram says the next government will have to repair the “great damage” the BJP-led government has done to the economy.
8.48 am: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani faces embarrassment at a rally in Ashoknagar town in Madhya Pradesh, News18 reports. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s promise of waiving farm loans after the Congress came to power in the state, Irani asks if this had happened. The crowd cheers and shouts: “Yes, the loans were waived.”
The Madhya Pradesh Congress shared a video of the incident on Twitter.
8.44 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has claimed that the Congress is more concerned about Pakistan than India, PTI reports. “Rahul Gandhi does not deserve votes as he is more concerned about Pakistan,” he says at a rally in Shivpuri town in Madhya Pradesh. “If India is in trouble, he doesn’t think about the people.”
8.41 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold three rallies in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi on Thursday, ANI reports. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold public meetings in Pratapgarh and Jaunpur towns in Uttar Pradesh, and a roadshow in Sultanpur.
8.35 am: The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in one booth in Puducherry on May 12, ANI reports. The poll panel has declared voting held on April 18 at polling station No 10 of the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency of the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat void.
District Election Officer T Arun has told The Hindu that the Election Commission ordered re-polling because officials failed to clear the mock poll votes recorded on the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machine.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said former PM Rajiv Gandhi used a naval ship to take his in-laws for a holiday. He also listed out abuses that the Congress has allegedly used against him, and claimed that the Congress and its allies have already given up the fight.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi dared Modi to contest the last two phases of the polls on the matters of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, women’s security and other “promises that you [Modi] have lied to the youth about”.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi apologised to the Supreme Court in a new affidavit for Chowkidar remark, and said the attribution was unintentional. The BJP claimed that Gandhi’s apology showed the ‘political bankruptcy’ of Congress.
- The Supreme Court asked Congress petitioner Sushmita Dev to file a fresh plea against the EC clearing Modi and Amit Shah for alleged model code breaches.
- Mamata Banerjee compared her campaign against the BJP to the 1942 Quit India movement.
- Mayawati said the Opposition alliance’s prospects are improving daily and that Modi’s “achche din” or good days were over.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra told Modi to talk about poverty and jobs instead of him at election rallies, while Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed Narendra Modi was a ‘modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb’.
- The Supreme Court sought the Election Commission’s response to ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s plea against the rejection of his election nomination. The Samajwadi Party had fielded Yadav to contest against sitting MP Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the seat.