Top news: Three lakh people to be evacuated in Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu inches closer
Live updates
Gujarat: Cyclone Vayu turns into ‘very severe’ storm, state government begins evacuation
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning upgraded the severity of cyclone Vayu, which is advancing towards Gujarat. “Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm,” said the weather department
‘Madrasas do not breed people like Nathuram Godse or Pragya Singh Thakur,’ says Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday triggered a controversy by saying that “madrasas do not breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur”
‘Government-industry trust is at all-time low’: CII president calls for tax cuts to boost investment
Vikram Kirloskar, the new president of lobby group Confederation of Indian Industries, said he is attempting to improve the government and industry trust that has hit an all-time low. Kirloskar said this has affected economic expansion due to a higher compliance burden.
Kathua verdict: Court says lapses in investigation led to Vishal Jangotra’s acquittal
A special court in Pathankot, which acquitted Vishal Jangotra in the Kathua gangrape and murder case for lack of evidence, underlined lapses in the investigation. Jangotra is the son of convict Sanji Ram. He was given the “benefit of doubt”. The court said the prosecution failed to verify Jangotra’s alibi during the investigation, and blamed the Jammu Crime Branch for withholding the best evidence against him.
After 30 kids die in Bihar, health secretary says most suffered hypoglycemia, not encephalitis
Health officials in Bihar have said that a majority of the 30 children who died in two hospitals in Muzaffarpur suffered hypoglycemia and not Acute Encephalitis Syndrome as reported in the media. Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Kamal Kumar Singh said 30 children had died till Tuesday, including seven at Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur, and 23 at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.
Aligarh murder: Eleven people booked for fake, inflammatory posts on social media
The Aligarh Police in Uttar Pradesh have booked 11 people since Monday for allegedly posting inflammatory content following the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl last week. Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said that cases under the Information Technology Act have been registered against 11 people at the Civil Lines police station over the past two days for allegedly posting fake and inflammatory content on social media.
Uttar Pradesh: Railway police thrash journalist covering train derailment in Shamli
Government Railway Police personnel allegedly beat up a journalist covering the derailment of a goods train near Shamli city of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The journalist, who works with Hindi television channel News24, alleged that he was dragged to the GRP police station in Shamli where he was stripped and harassed. GRP Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Subhash Chandra Dubey suspended inspector Rakesh Kumar and constable Sanjay Pawar. He has also sought a detailed report within 24 hours.
Auto sales fall 20.6% in May, biggest decline in 18 years
Passenger vehicle sales posted its steepest fall in 18 years in May amid weak demand, liquidity crunch and an economic slowdown. Sales fell 20.6% in May to 2,39,347 vehicles compared to a year earlier, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. This is the biggest fall since September 2001, when sales had declined 22%. This is also the seventh straight drop in monthly domestic passenger vehicle sales.
As temperatures soar, India reels under second-longest heatwave spell ever recorded
Most parts of India are reeling under a severe heat wave currently, said multiple reports. This year, the heat wave spell has already stretched for 32 days, the second-longest spell ever recorded. In 1988, there were 33 such days, and in 2016, there were 32 such days. Monsoon usually sets in over Delhi on June 29 but the Met department said last week that it would be delayed by two to three days.
Foreigners Tribunals Order applicable to the whole country, says Home Ministry
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday clarified that the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964, is applicable to the whole country and is not specific to any state. The Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964, was issued by the central government under Section 3 of The Foreigners Act, 1946.
Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed leader of Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed the Leader of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Gehlot will replace former Union minister Arun Jaitley who opted out of the Council of Ministers citing health reasons. The Leader of the Rajya Sabha is appointed by the party in power at the Centre.
GDP estimates based on ‘accepted methodologies’, says Centre after ex-CEA says growth overestimated
The Centre on Tuesday clarified that the Gross Domestic Product growth estimates are based on “accepted procedures, methodologies, and available data” after former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian suggested that growth was overestimated. Subramanian said that the actual GDP growth between 2011-’12 and 2016-’17 may have been 4.5%, below the official estimates of 7%, according to his new research paper published at Harvard University.
Nirav Modi bail plea: UK court to deliver verdict on Wednesday
The Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday concluded the hearing of diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s petition for bail in the extradition case against him. The judge said the ruling, which is a matter of “some importance” would be delivered on Wednesday. Modi was arrested in London on March 19 for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
West Bengal: Three people killed since Monday night
The toll in violence in West Bengal since Monday night has increased to three. Two people died in an explosion in the Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district on Monday night while one person was killed in East Burdwan district. Members of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have blamed each other for the deaths.
Uttarakhand: 14 mountaineers set out to retrieve bodies of five climbers seen near Nanda Devi peak
A team of 14 mountaineers from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation left for Pindari Glacier in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Tuesday to retrieve the bodies of five climbers who died last month on a peak adjacent to the Nanda Devi peak. The team comprises 12 climbers and two cooks, and will halt at Kharkov before proceeding towards the glacier.
Reserve Bank of India to waive all charges on RTGS and NEFT fund transfers from July 1
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it would waive all charges on fund transfers through the RTGS and NEFT systems from July 1 to encourage digital transactions. It said banks should pass on benefits accrued from the waiver to customers.
Bihar encephalitis outbreak: At least 11 children are dead, Union health ministry dispatches team
At least 11 children in Bihar have died of acute encephalitis syndrome this year, state health department officials said on Tuesday. Forty-eight cases have been reported this year, eight more than the corresponding period last year. The affected children admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital in Muzaffarpur district have come from districts such as Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, and West Champaran. The hospital’s superintendent Dr Sunil Kumar Shahi said the toll is higher. He claimed 19 deaths were reported at the Muzaffarpur hospital alone.