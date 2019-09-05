Top news: Supreme Court rejects P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case by ED
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail application in connection with the INX Media case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate, was rejected by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, two FIRs have been filed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh against Assam’s National Register of Citizens Coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly excluding Indians from the updated citizens’ list deliberately.
Women in live-in relationships are treated like concubines, says Rajasthan Human Rights Commission
The Rajasthan Human Rights Commission on Wednesday asked the central and state governments to prohibit women from opting for live-in relationships and alleged that it was against human rights. The commission said that the women in these relationships needed protection through a law as they could be treated “as a concubine”.
Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter gets Supreme Court’s permission to meet her in Srinagar
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother who was arrested last month. Iltija Mufti had on Wednesday moved the top court seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother.
US praises India for declaring Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Lakhvi terrorists
The United States on Wednesday praised India for declaring Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and gangster Dawood Ibrahim terrorists under a new anti-terror law.
INX Media inquiry: P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in ED case rejected by Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. The court had reserved its verdict on August 29. A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said it was not a fit case for anticipatory bail as it could hamper investigation.
Eastern Economic Forum: Narendra Modi meets prime ministers of Japan and Malaysia in Vladivostok
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of Japan, Malaysia and Mongolia on Thursday on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Modi had arrived in the city on Wednesday for the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Far East Region of Russia.
Ayodhya case: Hindus can pray but it does not give them the right to title, Wakf board tells SC
The Sunni Wakf Board on Wednesday told the Supreme Court it does not dispute the Nirmohi Akhara’s “shebait” rights, or rights as a devotee, at Ayodhya’s disputed site but this does not mean the land belongs to them. The board’s advocate Rajeev Dhavan has been making arguments this week before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Wednesday was the 19th day of the hearings in the Ayodhya case.
‘If Pakistan wants war, Indian Army is ready,’ says Army chief Bipin Rawat
Army chief General Bipin Rawat has accused Pakistan of stepping up efforts to reopen terror training camps and push infiltrators across the Line of Control, and said India was ready for a war with the neighbouring country.
Schools in Mumbai remain closed for second straight day as more rain is predicted
Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region in Maharashtra will remain closed on Thursday as more heavy rainfall was predicted. This is the second straight day that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed. An orange alert was issued in Mumbai, which has already surpassed its September average rainfall of 327.1 mm four days in to the month.
Assam: FIRs lodged against NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for exclusion of genuine Indians from list
First information reports have been lodged in Guwahati and Dibrugarh against Assam’s National Register of Citizens Coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly excluding Indians from the updated citizens’ list deliberately. The Asom Garia-Maria Yuba Chhatra Parishad lodged the first complaint on September 3 at Guwahati’s Latasil police station, accusing Hajela of producing an expensive “farcical” document that left out many indigenous people. The second complaint was filed by a legal professional on Wednesday.
J&K: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter files petition in Supreme Court against detention of her mother
Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been under house arrest since August 4, a day before the Centre’s declaration to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.
Bombay HC says SEBI has committed error rejecting NDTV’s delay in filing settlement applications
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted relief to NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy by setting aside the orders passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that rejected the news channel’s delay in filing settlement applications. SEBI had initiated adjudication proceedings against NDTV for alleged violations of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956.
‘Kashmir is our jugular vein, will go to any length to protect it’, says Pakistan Army amid tension
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said it will go to any length to protect Kashmir, and said it was their “jugular vein”. This came amid rising hostilities between the India and Pakistan since New Delhi revoked the state’s special status. He also said that Islamabad does not follow the “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons.
Unnao rape: Delhi High Court dismisses UP constable’s plea in murder case of complainant’s father
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by an Uttar Pradesh constable challenging the charges against him in the murder case of the Unnao rape complainant’s father. Last month, a court in Delhi had framed murder charges against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the death of the father. The woman’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.
Odisha: Auto driver fined Rs 47,500 for traffic violations in Bhubaneswar
A drunk auto-rickshaw driver in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar was on Wednesday fined Rs 47,500 by the transport department under the new increased penalty amounts for traffic violations. The officials fined the driver identified as Haribandhu Kanhar under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on September 1.
J&K: ‘Kashmir Times’ editor files affidavit in SC, says ‘information blackhole’ is still continuing
The executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had earlier moved the Supreme Court against media restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, filed an additional affidavit in the matter on Wednesday. In her affidavit, Anuradha Bhain said that the “information blackhole” was still continuing in the Valley.
