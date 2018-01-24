A look at the headlines right now:

Modi warns against climate change, terrorism and protectionism at World Economic Forum in Davos: Maharashtra CM announced the opening of a branch of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Mumbai. Protestors vandalise mall, torch vehicles in Ahmedabad to oppose ‘Padmaavat’ release: The police shot in the air to control the mob. At least 30 people killed in two car explosions near mosque in Libya’s Benghazi: The toll may rise, a spokesperson for the al-Jala hospital said. BJP, Congress call for day-long bandh to protest against tribal girl’s death in Odisha: The 14-year-old was found hanging in her house on Monday, months after she alleged that some ‘men in uniform’ raped her. Shiv Sena will contest 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections solo, no alliance with BJP: The party passed a resolution to this effect at a national executive meet. NIA can investigate all aspects except Hadiya’s marriage, observes SC: After the bench said Hadiya was 24 years old and can make her decisions independently, her husband said he hoped for ‘normal’ life now while her father vowed to ‘fight till the end’. Mamata Banerjee criticises Centre for not naming Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday a national holiday: Tuesday marked the freedom fighter’s 121st birth anniversary. We should not dilute science’, says Javadekar while asking Satyapal Singh to refrain from commenting on Darwin: The Union minister’s comments follow Singh’s statement that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was ‘scientifically wrong’. Police arrest man for raping, murdering his 7-year-old neighbour in Pakistan’s Kasur: The police had arrested the 23-year-old suspect earlier but had to release him for lack of evidence, an official said. UN secretary-general offers to mediate if India, Pakistan agree:António Guterres’ office has urged the two countries to resolve disputes through dialogue.