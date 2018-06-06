A look at the headlines right now:

Activist Rona Wilson and lawyer Surendra Gadling among five arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence: The police claimed that those arrested were ‘top urban Maoist operatives’. Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ over copyright claims: The actor-turned-politician appealed to his fans to allow the release of his film in Karnataka. Patanjali to shift food park from Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath government not encouraging: The government, however, said it has given a month’s extension to Ramdev’s firm to meet the conditions required to get the final approval. Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala toll rises to 75, around 200 missing: More than 1.7 million people have been affected by Sunday’s eruption, and over 3,000 have been evacuated. Karnataka Congress corporator’s son allegedly stabs girlfriend’s friend in Davanagere, say reports: A case has been registered and the victim is undergoing treatment. Curfew timings in Shillong to be relaxed by two hour in some parts: The restrictions have led to a rise in vegetable prices and impacted the tourism industry, officials said. Railway to impose hefty penalty on passengers for carrying excess luggage: Passengers will be allowed to book and carry excess luggage after paying a fee equivalent to 1.5 times the luggage rate. Security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir, kill three militants, says Army: The troops resorted in gunfire after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control in the Machhil sector. Ayush ministry seeks ISRO’s help for satellite images of events on yoga day: This will help the ministry get an idea of the number of events held across the country and the number of people who participate. Tirumala temple trust to file defamation suit against former head priest: Former head priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu had called for an audit of donations and investigation into alleged financial irregularities.