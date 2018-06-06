The big news: Five activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon violence case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court refused to stay the release of ‘Kaala’ over copyright claims, and Patanjali will shift its food park out of Uttar Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Activist Rona Wilson and lawyer Surendra Gadling among five arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence: The police claimed that those arrested were ‘top urban Maoist operatives’.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ over copyright claims: The actor-turned-politician appealed to his fans to allow the release of his film in Karnataka.
- Patanjali to shift food park from Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath government not encouraging: The government, however, said it has given a month’s extension to Ramdev’s firm to meet the conditions required to get the final approval.
- Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala toll rises to 75, around 200 missing: More than 1.7 million people have been affected by Sunday’s eruption, and over 3,000 have been evacuated.
- Karnataka Congress corporator’s son allegedly stabs girlfriend’s friend in Davanagere, say reports: A case has been registered and the victim is undergoing treatment.
- Curfew timings in Shillong to be relaxed by two hour in some parts: The restrictions have led to a rise in vegetable prices and impacted the tourism industry, officials said.
- Railway to impose hefty penalty on passengers for carrying excess luggage: Passengers will be allowed to book and carry excess luggage after paying a fee equivalent to 1.5 times the luggage rate.
- Security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir, kill three militants, says Army: The troops resorted in gunfire after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control in the Machhil sector.
- Ayush ministry seeks ISRO’s help for satellite images of events on yoga day: This will help the ministry get an idea of the number of events held across the country and the number of people who participate.
- Tirumala temple trust to file defamation suit against former head priest: Former head priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu had called for an audit of donations and investigation into alleged financial irregularities.