A look at the headlines right now:

Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy wins Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka: With this win, the Congress has 80 seats in the state and 15 of the 28 Assembly seats in Bengaluru. Four BSF personnel killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Jammu and Kashmir: The incident occurred ahead of the annual Baba Chamliyal fair, where troops from both sides of the borders exchange sacred tokens. Assam Police arrest main accused in Karbi Anglong lynching case, says report: Alphajoz Timung had allegedly alerted the villagers about the two young men from Guwahati and told them to stop their car. India welcomes US-North Korea summit in Singapore, calls it a positive development: New Delhi’s concerns about Pyongyang’s nuclear proliferation linkages with Pakistan must be addressed, the Ministry of External Affairs added. Manipur and Mizoram left reeling after heavy rainfall: Torrential rainfall has caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of the two states. US State Department approves deal to sell Indian military six Apache helicopters for $930 million: The contract is now awaiting the approval of the Congress. 17 dead, 35 injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district after bus hits road divider: The accident occurred near Kiratpur village around 5 am. AT&T wins legal battle against United States government over Time Warner deal: The merger is likely to be finalised next week, reports said. Manish Sisodia begins hunger strike as AAP ministers’ sit-in at Delhi LG’s office enters third day: The deputy chief minister’s Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain has been on an indefinite fast at Anil Baijal’s office since Tuesday morning. Soumya Swaminathan pulls out of Asian Team Chess Championship in Iran because of hijab rule: The 29-year-old Indian said that the Islamic country’s rule making it mandatory for women to wear headscarfs violates her ‘basic human rights’.