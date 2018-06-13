The big news: Congress wins Karnataka’s Jayanagar Assembly seat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four BSF personnel were killed in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan, and the main accused in the Karbi Anglong lynching case was held.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy wins Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka: With this win, the Congress has 80 seats in the state and 15 of the 28 Assembly seats in Bengaluru.
- Four BSF personnel killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Jammu and Kashmir: The incident occurred ahead of the annual Baba Chamliyal fair, where troops from both sides of the borders exchange sacred tokens.
- Assam Police arrest main accused in Karbi Anglong lynching case, says report: Alphajoz Timung had allegedly alerted the villagers about the two young men from Guwahati and told them to stop their car.
- India welcomes US-North Korea summit in Singapore, calls it a positive development: New Delhi’s concerns about Pyongyang’s nuclear proliferation linkages with Pakistan must be addressed, the Ministry of External Affairs added.
- Manipur and Mizoram left reeling after heavy rainfall: Torrential rainfall has caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of the two states.
- US State Department approves deal to sell Indian military six Apache helicopters for $930 million: The contract is now awaiting the approval of the Congress.
- 17 dead, 35 injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district after bus hits road divider: The accident occurred near Kiratpur village around 5 am.
- AT&T wins legal battle against United States government over Time Warner deal: The merger is likely to be finalised next week, reports said.
- Manish Sisodia begins hunger strike as AAP ministers’ sit-in at Delhi LG’s office enters third day: The deputy chief minister’s Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain has been on an indefinite fast at Anil Baijal’s office since Tuesday morning.
- Soumya Swaminathan pulls out of Asian Team Chess Championship in Iran because of hijab rule: The 29-year-old Indian said that the Islamic country’s rule making it mandatory for women to wear headscarfs violates her ‘basic human rights’.