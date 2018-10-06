The big news: After India-Russia deal, US says sanctions not to hurt allies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre dismissed Pakistan’s claims that India used chemical weapons in J&K, and Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the US SC was advanced.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sanctions are not to punish allies, says US after India and Russia sign missile deal: PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a deal for supply of S-400 missiles to India.
- Pakistan’s claims of Indian forces using chemical weapons in Kashmir are malicious, says Centre: The External Affairs Ministry said that the allegations were an attempt to deflect international attention away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
- US Senate advances nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to final floor vote: The Senate will now hold a final vote on whether to confirm the Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.
- Tribunal orders Nirav Modi not to dispose of immovable properties: The appellate tribunal said Nirav Modi is ‘not trustworthy’ as he had fled the country and it was the banks’ right to recover the public money.
- Sexual harassment allegations pour in against many members of the media fraternity: Journalist Anurag Verma was among those who apologised for his behaviour after some women on Twitter accused him of sexual misconduct.
- In Gujarat, 150 arrested for attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar after 14-month-old’s rape: The police said the attacks started after hate messages against non-Gujaratis began circulating on social media.
- VHP says it is fighting ‘final battle’ for Ram temple, demands ordinance by year end: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s International Working President Alok Kumar said ‘all options are open before us’ if such an ordinance is not brought.
- French police open investigation after Interpol chief goes missing in China, say reports: Meng Hongwei’s wife contacted the police on Friday, claiming she had not heard from him since he travelled to China at the end of September.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps key interest rates unchanged: The rupee closed at 73.77 against the dollar after breaching 74 mark for the first time.
- Human rights activist Nadia Murad, physician Denis Mukwege winNobel Peace Prize for 2018: Murad, who is a Yazidi Kurd, and Mukwege, who is Congolese, were chosen for their efforts to end use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.