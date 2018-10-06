A look at the headlines right now:

Sanctions are not to punish allies, says US after India and Russia sign missile deal: PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a deal for supply of S-400 missiles to India. Pakistan’s claims of Indian forces using chemical weapons in Kashmir are malicious, says Centre: The External Affairs Ministry said that the allegations were an attempt to deflect international attention away from the terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

US Senate advances nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to final floor vote: The Senate will now hold a final vote on whether to confirm the Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Tribunal orders Nirav Modi not to dispose of immovable properties: The appellate tribunal said Nirav Modi is ‘not trustworthy’ as he had fled the country and it was the banks’ right to recover the public money. Sexual harassment allegations pour in against many members of the media fraternity: Journalist Anurag Verma was among those who apologised for his behaviour after some women on Twitter accused him of sexual misconduct.

In Gujarat, 150 arrested for attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar after 14-month-old’s rape: The police said the attacks started after hate messages against non-Gujaratis began circulating on social media.

VHP says it is fighting ‘final battle’ for Ram temple, demands ordinance by year end: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s International Working President Alok Kumar said ‘all options are open before us’ if such an ordinance is not brought. French police open investigation after Interpol chief goes missing in China, say reports: Meng Hongwei’s wife contacted the police on Friday, claiming she had not heard from him since he travelled to China at the end of September. Reserve Bank of India keeps key interest rates unchanged: The rupee closed at 73.77 against the dollar after breaching 74 mark for the first time. Human rights activist Nadia Murad, physician Denis Mukwege winNobel Peace Prize for 2018: Murad, who is a Yazidi Kurd, and Mukwege, who is Congolese, were chosen for their efforts to end use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.