Top news: Voting is on as Jammu and Kashmir holds civic polls
Voting is being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first urban local body elections in the state in several years. However, separatist leaders have called for a complete shutdown to protest against the polls. Voting will continue till 4 pm.
Meanwhile, actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor apologised after he was accused by two women of misconduct. The BSE Sensex fell nearly 200 points in early morning trade on Monday, while Nifty 50 shed 62.15 points. The rupee declined by 12 paise in early morning trade on Friday to trade at 73.88 against the United States dollar at 9.50 am.
Here are other stories of the day:
Live updates
Bihar Police take nine people in custody for attack on schoolgirls who resisted sexual advances
The Bihar Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the assault on more than 30 schoolgirls in Supaul district for resisting sexual advances, ANI reported on Monday. The attack took place on Saturday when boys from a nearby village barged into a state-run school in Supaul’s Triveniganj block, said the police. Some of the girls asked them to leave and stopped them from writing objectionable comments on the school wall. But when the boys refused and harassed them, the girls reportedly hit them. The boys later returned with a mob who allegedly attacked the girls.
Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas against Rafale agreement on October 10
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear two pleas against the Rafale jet deal between India and France on October 10. The first plea seeks direction to the Centre to reveal details of the deal and comparative prices during the National Democratic Alliance and United Progressive Alliance governments in a sealed envelope. Another plea, which claimed there were discrepancies in the deal, sought to quash the deal as it was an “outcome of corruption” and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 of the Constitution.
Devotees association files review petition in Supreme Court against Sabarimala verdict
The National Ayyappa Devotees Association on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its September 28 order allowing the entry of women of all ages into the temple, PTI reported. Previously, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were banned from entering the shrine.
Five policemen suspended after protests at Odisha’s Jagannath temple turned violent
Five policemen were suspended on Sunday for dereliction of duty after violence erupted in Odisha’s Puri last week over protests against a queue system for visiting pilgrims at Jagannath temple, reported PTI. Eighteen people were also arrested in connection with the incident.
Unprecedented action is required to curb temperature rise, says UN panel report
The Indian government said the country is already facing the impacts of climate change. “India recognises climate change to be a real threat and we will do whatever we can in our own capacity,” Ministry of Environment’s Additional Secretary AK Mehta told the Hindustan Times. “Denying the reality of climate change is not going to help anyone. We will act like a responsible nation.”
Delhi High Court allows CBI to file closure report in missing JNU student case
The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a closure report in the case relating to missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed, reported PTI. The agency told the court in September that it had completed the inquiry into Ahmed’s disappearance “from every aspect”, but made no progress.
Actor Rajat Kapoor apologises after being accused of misconduct
Actor and filmmaker Rajat Kapoor on Sunday apologised after he was accused by two women of inappropriate behaviour. A journalist claimed Kapoor, during a telephonic interview in 2007, asked her inappropriate questions, including her body measurements. Another woman, who used to be an assistant director on a film, alleged that Kapoor had called her a number of times for a film’s shoot ten years ago, asking if she knew of an empty house where he could shoot alone with her.
Delhi court to hear anticipatory bail pleas of P Chidambaram, Karti on November 1
A court in Delhi hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis case on Monday adjourned the trial till November 1, PTI reported. The interim protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate will continue till the next hearing.
Sensex falls nearly 200 points in early trade, rupee continues its decline
The BSE Sensex fell nearly 200 points in early morning trade on Monday, trading 196.16 points down at 34,180.83 at 9.43 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty shed 62.15 points to trade at 10,254.30. The rupee declined by 12 paise in early morning trade on Friday to trade at 73.88 against the United States dollar at 9.50 am.
Union health ministry sounds alert after man from Bihar tests positive for Zika virus
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sounded an alert on Sunday after a man from Bihar’s Siwan district tested positive for the Zika virus. Pankaj Chourasia, 22, is a student of computer science in Jaipur. He had visited Siwan from August 28 to September 12.
UP Police suspend two more constables for supporting accused in Apple executive’s murder
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended two policemen from the Jamania police station for indiscipline. They had been wearing black armbands to protest against the arrest of constables accused of murdering Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow last week.
This is the right time to speak up but be prepared for backlash: Tanushree Dutta
Actor Tanushree Dutta, who has accused senior colleague Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her on the sets of a film in 2008, on Sunday said that this was the right time for women who have faced sexual abuse and harassment to speak up. Her remarks come after several women have recounted instances of harassment and have named their abusers on social media over the last few days.
Voting in first phase of J&K local body polls begins amid tight security
Voting for the first phase of of Jammu and Kashmir’s urban local body elections began at 7 am on Monday, ANI reported. As many as 1,204 candidates are in the fray. Voting will continue till 4 pm.
Sabarimala priests reject offer for talks with Kerala CM on implementing Supreme Court order
The representatives of Kerala Lord Ayyappa temple’s chief priests on Sunday refused to participate in talks to be held by the Kerala government on Monday regarding the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.
