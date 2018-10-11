Top news: Heavy rain in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Titli makes landfall
The biggest stories of the day.
Cyclonic storm Titli made landfall near Gopalpur town of Ganjam district in Odisha early on Thursday. The landfall process of the “very severe” cyclonic storm is still continuing. Over 3 lakh people were evacuated from five low-lying areas. Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said 17 districts of Odisha have been put on red alert.
The Indian rupee also continued its decline on Thursday, hitting a fresh all-time low of 74.46 against the dollar. The BSE Sensex opened over 980 points lower on Thursday as other Asian markets tumbled due to United States indices plunging to a eight-month low on Wednesday.
Live updates
Dassault Aviation says it freely chose to partner with Reliance Defence for Rafale deal
French defence firm Dassault Aviation on Wednesday denied a media report that claimed the firm entered into an agreement with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as it was presented as a “trade off” to obtain the contract of Rafale sales. “Dassault Aviation has freely chosen to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group,” the firm said.
Read more here.
Income Tax officials ‘survey’ Quint founder Raghav Bahl’s home, media organisation’s office
Officials of the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted a survey on The Quint’s office in Noida and the media organisation’s founder Raghav Bahl’s home, Bahl said. The visit is reportedly in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. The officials also surveyed the office of The News Minute in Bengaluru. Quintillion is an investor in media firm.
Read more here.
Rupee hits all-time low again, Sensex trades 800 points lower
The BSE Sensex opened over 980 points lower on Thursday, as other Asian markets tumbled due to United States indices plunging to a eight-month low on Wednesday. At 9.32 am, the Sensex was trading 919.52 points down at 33,841.37. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading at 10,162.95, 297.15 points lower. The Indian rupee also continued its decline on Thursday, hitting a fresh all-time low of 74.46 against the dollar.
Read more here.
Violence breaks out at Manipur University as students clash with police, 17 detained
Fresh violence broke out at Manipur University on Wednesday when students clashed with security forces during which the police used tear gas shells to quell the situation. At least 17 students were detained later. The clash erupted when a number of students staged a demonstration in front of the administrative block, demanding the release of students and teachers who were arrested after a midnight raid on campus on September 20.
Read more here.
Two women accuse author Suhel Seth of sexually harassing them
Two women on Wednesday accused public relations consultant and author Suhel Seth on Twitter of sexually harassing them several years ago. Journalist Mandakini Gahlot said that Seth forcibly kissed her in public at a conference in Goa in July 2011. Film director Natashja Rathore took to Twitter to accuse Seth of taking her to his apartment in Gurugram and kissing and groping her.
Read more here.
Cyclone Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha, over 3 lakh people evacuated
Cyclonic storm Titli made landfall near Gopalpur town of Ganjam district in Odisha early on Thursday. The storm led to heavy rains and windy conditions in the town and other parts of the district. The landfall process of the “very severe” cyclonic storm is still continuing. Over 3 lakh people were evacuated from five low-lying areas.
Read more here.
Actor Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Nana Patekar and three others
Actor Tanushree Dutta on Wednesday night filed a first information report against Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddhiqui and director Rakesh Sarang for allegedly molesting her on the sets of a movie in 2008. In her complaint on Wednesday, she has accused Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the unreleased film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.
Read more here.
Centre cuts excise duty on jet fuel from 14% to 11%
The Centre on Wednesday cut excise duty on jet fuel from 14% to 11% with effect from October 11. This move seeks to help the aviation sector, which has been hit by rising fuel prices and a continuing fall of the rupee. Aviation turbine fuel prices are at their highest level since January 2014.
Read more here.
Dassault document says picking Ambani as Rafale partner was ‘mandatory’: French news report
Dassault Aviation entered into an agreement with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as it was presented as a “trade off” to obtain the contract of Rafale sales, according to document accessed by French investigative website Mediapart. The document shows that Dassault considered this alliance as a “counterpart”, “imperative and mandatory” to get into the Indian market. Dassault Aviation’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Loïk Segalen, made this clear during a presentation of the Dassault Reliance Aerospace joint venture to staff representatives in Nagpur in May 2017, according to a report prepared by the staff.
Read more here.