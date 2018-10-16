Top news: Protests continue in Kerala against Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict
The biggest stories of the day.
Protests continued in Kerala against the SC verdict on Sabarimala temple, even as several stakeholders held a meeting on Tuesday.
The fourth and final phase of the urban local body polls began amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Around 156 candidates are in the fray for 37 wards in two urban local bodies.
The Bihar government has declared 206 blocks in 23 districts drought-hit, and at least three people were killed and 22 injured after a bus fell into a canal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday.
Live updates
Sabarimala row: Women on their way to temple forced out of bus by protestors
Protests against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter the shrine continued on Tuesday. Demonstrators pulled women out of a state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus at Nilakal, near Sabarimala. The daily said television visuals showed some of these women wearing black dresses, usually worn by Ayyappa devotees.
Read more here.
Ex-BSP leader’s son booked under Arms Act
The Delhi Police have filed a case against a man for creating a scare outside a five-star hotel last week by brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple. Some reports have identified the man as Ashish Pandey, the son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP. But the police have not yet officially confirmed this.
Read more here.
Haryana: Religious leader Rampal Dass sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
A court in Haryana’s Hisar on Tuesday sentenced religious leader Rampal Dass to life imprisonment in a murder case, ABP News reported. The sentencing in a second murder case will be pronounced on Wednesday.
Read more here.
At least three killed, 22 injured as bus plunges into canal in West Bengal
At least three people were killed and 22 injured after a bus fell into a canal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday. District Police Chief Sukesh Jain said that the Kolkata-bound vehicle fell into the Dakatia Khal canal near Gojarmore at around 9 am.
Read more here.
Markets open on high note: Sensex gains over 240 points, Nifty above 10,560
Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday opened on a high note amid positive cues from other Asian markets. The BSE Sensex opened at 35,004.33 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 at 10,550.15.
Read more here.
Arvind Kejriwal launches donation drive for ‘bankrupt’ AAP ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a nationwide monthly donation drive for his Aam Aadmi Party as the party is cash-starved. There was a need to adopt the financial model of the Left parties, driven primarily by donations from its workers and volunteers, he said.
Read more here.
Experts should decide if all lions in Gir forest need vaccination, says Gujarat High Court
The Gujarat High Court on Monday said experts should decide if all lions in the state’s Gir sanctuary required vaccination to prevent the outbreak of canine distemper virus. As many as 23 lions have died in the forest over the last month and scientists said at least 21 others have been infected with the virus.
Read more here.
NCLT stays all proceedings against IL&FS and its subsidiaries
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday stayed all proceedings by banks or companies against debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services and its 348 subsidiaries in any court of law or tribunal till November 13.
Read more here.
Two CRPF jawans injured in Jammu and Kashmir
Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured after suspected militants opened fire at a camp in Newa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday night. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.
Read more here.
Goa Congress urges President to ensure Assembly isn’t dissolved
The Congress’ Goa unit on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind to warn against the dissolution of the state Assembly by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar through “foul play”. The party told Kovind in a letter that it was willing to prove its strength “at any given time” and form the government.
Read more here.
Jammu and Kashmir: Final phase of urban local body elections under way, 37 wards go to polls
The fourth and final phase of the urban local body elections began in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday amid tight security. The polling began at 6 am and will close at 4 pm. Around 156 candidates are in the fray for 37 wards in two urban local bodies.
Read more here.
Bihar government declares 206 blocks in 23 districts drought-hit
The Bihar government on Monday declared 206 blocks in 23 districts drought-hit. The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday.
Read more here.
Saudi Arabia says it is committed to meeting India’s oil demand in case of shortfall
Saudi Arabia on Monday committed to meeting India’s rising oil demand and said it is keen to invest in fuel retailing and the petrochemical business in the world’s fastest-growing energy consuming nation, PTI reported.
Read more here.