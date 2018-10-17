Top news: Police use force to disperse protestors before Sabarimala opens
Police personnel in Kerala used force to disperse people demonstrating against allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday.
At least three suspected militants and one police personnel were killed during an encounter in Srinagar. At least four jawans were injured.
Meanwhile, two women have publicly accused artist and sculptor Jatin Das of sexual harassment, claims he denied as “vulgar”.
The air quality was “very poor” in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning,
Share indices rise marginally on back of strong Infosys second-quarter earnings
The domestic benchmark indices on Wednesday rallied for the fourth straight session after encouraging second-quarter earnings from technology major Infosys and positive global cues. The rupee was trading at 73.50 against the dollar after having opened at 73.77 a dollar.
Delhi air quality declines to ‘very poor’ two days after emergency action plan came into force
Air quality was “very poor” in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index at 309 around 10.50 am, according to SAFAR. This is worse than the index of 291 in the city on Tuesday evening.
Delhi Police issues show-cause notice to hotel for not reporting argument involving former MP’s son
The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to a five-star Delhi hotel where the son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP was seen brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple. Police gave Hyatt Regency 15 days to explain why it did not inform it on October 14, the day of the incident.
Three suspected militants, one police personnel killed in gunfight in Srinagar: At least three suspected militants and one police personnel were killed in a gunfight in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday. Four security personnel were injured.
Two women accuse Padma Bhushan-winning artist Jatin Das of sexual harassment: At least two women on Tuesday publicly accused acclaimed artist and sculptor Jatin Das of misconduct and sexual harassment in the past. One of the women said Das tried to grab and kiss her in 2004. The other complained of an incident from 2013. Both incidents took place in his New Delhi studio in Shahpur Jat.
Police use force to disperse protestors as Sabarimala temple set to open today: The police in Kerala’s Nilakal town on Wednesday used force to disperse protestors demonstrating against the entry of girls and women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple. The temple will open on Wednesday for month-long rituals.
