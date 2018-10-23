Top news: SC imposes restrictions on sale and use of firecrackers, refuses complete ban
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to impose a complete ban on firecrackers, but said there would be conditions on their sale and use. The court said firecrackers can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals.
Separately, the court said it would hear on November 13 the review petitions challenging its verdict allowing the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with a bribery case involving the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Asthana is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case linked to businessman Moin Qureshi.
Live updates
Read more below:
Supreme Court refuses complete ban on firecrackers, allows them between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to impose a complete ban on firecrackers, but said there would be conditions on their sale. Firecrackers can be sold only through licences, and there will be no online sale, the court said. The court said firecrackers can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals, except Christmas Eve and New Year’s night, when they will be allowed between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am.
Read more here.
Supreme Court to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict on November 13
The Supreme Court on Tuesday listed the review petitions challenging the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple for November 13. Multiple petitions had sought a review of the court’s order that allowed women of all ages entry into the temple.
Read more here.
Case filed in Bihar court against Navjot Kaur Sidhu after Amritsar train accident
A social activist filed a case in a Bihar court on Monday against Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, in connection with last week’s accident in Amritsar that killed 62 people. The complaint accused her of failing to discharge her duties and of concocting an alibi.
Read more here.
Sensex falls below 34,000 in early trade after decline in Asian markets
The share markets and the Indian rupee continued their decline on Tuesday, tracking global markets. The Nifty 50 fell below the 10,200-mark and the Sensex shed the 34,000 level in early trade, while the rupee depreciated 18 paise to 73.74 against the dollar by 9.50 am.
Read more here.
CBI arrests its own official in bribery case involving senior officer Rakesh Asthana, say reports
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with a bribery case involving the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana, PTI reported. Asthana is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case linked to businessman Moin Qureshi, who is named in multiple money laundering and corruption cases.
Read more here.
India signs first security cooperation pact with China, Kiren Rijiju’s presence sparks speculation
India and China on Monday signed its first agreement on security cooperation in New Delhi amid reports that Union Minister of State for Home and Arunachal Pradesh legislator Kiren Rijiju’s presence at the event indicated new posturing by New Delhi, according to NDTV. China claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory and calls it South Tibet.
Read more here.
At least 46 organisations pledge support to Assam shutdown called against Citizenship bill
At least 46 groups in Assam, including the Asom Gana Parishad, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, pledged their support to the shutdown announced in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 on Tuesday. Local news reports said shops and business establishments remained shut in Guwahati and several protestors burned tyres as part of the protest.
Read more here.
Supreme Court to decide on nationwide ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers today
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday give its verdict on a petition seeking a nationwide ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers to check air pollution, PTI reported. The Centre has opposed the petition, and suggested that the Supreme Court issue an order to impose rules on the manufacture and sale of high-decibel crackers.
Read more here.