Top news: Dassault says it spoke to Reliance for Rafale deal before Modi came to power
Offset partner in the Rafale aircraft deal Dassault has said that it was in talks with Reliance long before Narendra Modi became prime minister. Dassault CEO Eric Trappier’s statement comes amid allegations that France and Dassault were forced by the Indian government to pick Anil Ambani’s company for the deal.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a plea by Central Bureau of Investigation chief Alok Verma against the government’s decision to send him on leave amid a row between him and the agency’s special director.
Live updates
Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier, two suspected militants killed in gunfight in Baramulla district
An Indian Army soldier and two suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, PTI reported. The identity and affiliation of the militants is being ascertained, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
Fiscal deficit touched 95.3% of 2018-’19 target in April-September, says government
India’s fiscal deficit touched 95.3% of the budgeted target during the April to September period, reports said on Thursday, citing data released by the Controller General of Accounts. The fiscal deficit for the first half of the financial year stood at Rs 5.95 lakh crore.
‘We chose Reliance Group for Rafale deal as Ambanis are a respectable family’: Dassault CEO
Dassault was in discussions with the Reliance Group as a potential partner much before Narendra Modi became the Indian prime minister, the chief executive officer of the French company told The Economic Times. Eric Trappier said the company made its choice because the Ambanis are a very “respectable family”. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence is part of the Rafale deal’s offset programme through a joint venture with Dassault.
Live: Now, CBI special director moves Supreme Court against Centre’s decision to send him on leave
The Supreme Court on Friday started hearing a plea by Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma against the Centre’s decision to send him on leave. Verma had said on Wednesday that the CBI’s autonomy was being compromised as “certain investigations into high functionaries do not take the direction that may be desirable to the government”.
Sensex and Nifty recover after sharp fall during early trade
The domestic benchmark indices on Friday fell during early trade amid negative Asian cues, a day after falling to their lowest in seven months because of a decline in global equities. The BSE Sensex declined over 297 points and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell below the 10,100 mark.
#MeToo: Woman who accused Vikas Bahl of sexual assault tells Bombay HC she stands by her statement
The Bombay High Court on Thursday agreed to hear filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s defamation suit against his former Phantom Films partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and a few media houses, and pass a final order in the case instead of conducting hearings for interim relief.
Congress will protest outside CBI offices across India on Friday to demand Alok Verma be reinstated
The Congress will organise protests outside offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation across the country on Friday seeking the reinstatement of ousted director Alok Verma. The party will also demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for “destroying the image of the premier investigating agency”.
After Rahul Gandhi’s claims, CBI says Rafale file was not under Director Alok Verma’s consideration
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday rejected news reports and Opposition claims that files related to several crucial cases, including the Rafale aircraft deal between India and France, was under the consideration of Director Alok Verma. The Centre divested Verma of his powers late on Tuesday night during a tussle between him and the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Amnesty India confirms ED searched its Bengaluru premises, says it has not broken any laws
Amnesty International India on Friday confirmed that Enforcement Directorate officials had searched its Bengaluru office for 10 hours on Thursday, finishing only at midnight. “Our staff fully cooperated with the officials,” the global human rights non-governmental organisation tweeted.
Fuel prices decline for ninth straight day, petrol costs Rs 80.85 per litre in Delhi
Fuel prices continued to decline for the ninth consecutive in the country on Friday. Petrol was priced at Rs 80.85 per litre in the Capital on Friday, 25 paise lower than on Thursday. Diesel cost Rs 74.73 per litre, a decline of six paise from Thursday.
Court tells police to file case against Tamil Nadu BJP chief for allegedly harassing scholar
A court in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district on Thursday ordered the police to register a case against Bharatiya Janata Party state President Tamilisai Soundararajan and the party cadre for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a 28-year-old research scholar who was arrested on September 3 when she shouted anti-BJP slogans during a flight. The politician was on the same aircraft.
By 2024, half the chief ministers in Congress states should be women: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that in the next five years, half the chief ministers in Congress-ruled states should be women. Gandhi made the remarks at a women’s Congress meet at Kota in Rajasthan.
