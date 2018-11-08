The big news: Chandrababu Naidu and Deve Gowda say Opposition must unite, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress criticised the Centre on the second anniversary of demonetisation, and the makers of ‘Sarkar’ agreed to remove controversial scenes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- N Chandrababu Naidu meets HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss Opposition unity: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said Opposition parties have a responsibility to protect the nation, and save democracy and the Constitution.
- Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh take on government on second anniversary of demonetisation: The Congress president alleged that it was a scheme to help Narendra Modi’s friends launder black money while the former prime minister said ‘economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time’.
- Makers of ‘Sarkar’ agree to remove controversial scenes after AIADMK workers in Tamil Nadu protest: Several ministers have demanded legal action against the film’s producer and actor Vijay for allegedly trying to malign former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
- Centre trying to ‘capture’ RBI to tide over its fiscal crisis, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader warned that any such attempt will be ‘catastrophic’.
- Gunman kills at least 12 people in California bar: The shooter also died in the incident, said Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Eric Buschow.
- Aviation regulator asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to check Boeing 737 MAX planes after Lion Air crash: The two carriers operate at least six aircraft of that model.
- BJP launches six-day rath yatra in Kerala to ‘protect’ traditions of Sabarimala temple: The Kerala High Court rejected a plea demanding Devaswom Board seek a review of the Supreme Court verdict while the Dewaswom Board asked the temple’s head priest to explain some of the state BJP president’s claims.
- CISF jawan and four civilians killed in suspected Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The blast comes four days ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.
- BJP releases third list of 32 candidates, six contestants yet to be announced for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress named former BJP MLA Sartaj Singh in its fifth list of 16 candidates.
- Telstra executive Robyn Denholm will replace Elon Musk as chairperson of Tesla’s board: In September, Musk had agreed to step down as chairman as part of a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.