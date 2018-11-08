A look at the headlines right now:

N Chandrababu Naidu meets HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru to discuss Opposition unity: The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said Opposition parties have a responsibility to protect the nation, and save democracy and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh take on government on second anniversary of demonetisation: The Congress president alleged that it was a scheme to help Narendra Modi’s friends launder black money while the former prime minister said ‘economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time’. Makers of ‘Sarkar’ agree to remove controversial scenes after AIADMK workers in Tamil Nadu protest: Several ministers have demanded legal action against the film’s producer and actor Vijay for allegedly trying to malign former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Centre trying to ‘capture’ RBI to tide over its fiscal crisis, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader warned that any such attempt will be ‘catastrophic’. Gunman kills at least 12 people in California bar: The shooter also died in the incident, said Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Eric Buschow. Aviation regulator asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to check Boeing 737 MAX planes after Lion Air crash: The two carriers operate at least six aircraft of that model. BJP launches six-day rath yatra in Kerala to ‘protect’ traditions of Sabarimala temple: The Kerala High Court rejected a plea demanding Devaswom Board seek a review of the Supreme Court verdict while the Dewaswom Board asked the temple’s head priest to explain some of the state BJP president’s claims. CISF jawan and four civilians killed in suspected Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: The blast comes four days ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state. BJP releases third list of 32 candidates, six contestants yet to be announced for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress named former BJP MLA Sartaj Singh in its fifth list of 16 candidates. Telstra executive Robyn Denholm will replace Elon Musk as chairperson of Tesla’s board: In September, Musk had agreed to step down as chairman as part of a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.