Top news: Congress to stage protest at RBI headquarters on second anniversary of demonetisation
The Congress is set to stage a protest at the Reserve Bank of India’s headquarters in New Delhi on Friday to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation. Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, have attacked the government led by Bharatiya Janata Party for the note ban.
Kerala BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai was booked on Thursday for his controversial remarks on the Sabarimala temple protests.
United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week during a trip to the Asia-Pacific region.
Congress to hold nationwide protests against demonetisation and ‘demolition of economy’
The Congress on Friday will hold nationwide protests to protest against the National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November 2016.
Impact of demonetisation on black money, fake notes won’t be significant, RBI told Centre: Report
The Reserve Bank of India rejected two key justifications of demonetisation – curbing black money and counterfeit notes – while giving its approval to the decision hours before it was announced on November 7, 2016, The Indian Express reported. Thursday marked the second anniversary of demonetisation.
Press Freedom Awards: Journalist Swati Chaturvedi wins Prize for Courage
Indian journalist Swati Chaturvedi on Thursday won the Press Freedom Award for Courage, given annually by Reporters without Borders. The freelance reporter won the award for her book I am a Troll: Inside the Secret World of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Digital Army.
Delhi Police arrest 310 people on Diwali night for violating court order on bursting firecrackers
The Delhi Police arrested 310 people on Diwali night on Wednesday for allegedly violating a Supreme Court order on bursting firecrackers within a certain time-frame. All those arrested were later granted bail. At least 562 cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with bursting of firecrackers.
United States Vice President Mike Pence to meet Narendra Modi next week
United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a trip to the Asia-Pacific region between November 11 and November 18, the White House said on Thursday. Pence will be in the region to attend multilateral summits, including one with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Sabarimala row: Kerala BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai booked for controversial remarks
The Kerala Police on Thursday filed a case against state Bharatiya Janata Party President PS Sreedharan Pillai for controversial remarks on the Sabarimala temple protests. In a video of the speech that emerged on Monday, Pillai purportedly claimed to have told the head priest at the Sabarimala temple that shutting the shrine if women were allowed into the premises would not invite contempt of court.
India to participate in Afghanistan peace talks in Moscow today at ‘non-official level’
India on Thursday said it will participate at a “non-official level” in multilateral peace talks hosted by Russia, which will also attended by a delegation of the Taliban. “We are aware that the Russian Federation is hosting a meeting in Moscow on 9 November on Afghanistan,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. “Our participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level.”
