Top news: Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Gaja, Naval ships on standby
Meanwhile, an Airports Authority of India-sponsored concert of Carnatic musician TM Krishna was postponed, allegedly after the government agency was criticised on social media by trolls claiming he is an anti-national.
Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Gaja set to make landfall in the evening, schools in six districts closed
Cyclonic storm Gaja over the Bay of Bengal is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening. The state government has kept 30,500 rescue personnel on standby, while district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have asked schools and colleges not to open. Two naval ships are on standby to help with evacuation, medical aid and relief efforts.
Delhi: TM Krishna concert scrapped days after trolls attack AAI for sponsoring ‘anti-India’ musician
The Airports Authority of India on Wednesday postponed an event in New Delhi at which Carnatic singer TM Krishna was scheduled to perform on November 17. The postponement came after Internet trolls accused the AAI of using public funds to sponsor an “anti-India” musician.
‘Pakistan does not want Kashmir’: Shahid Afridi says Indian media misconstrued his comments
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi sparked a controversy on Wednesday when he reportedly suggested that Kashmir should be independent. He later blamed the Indian media for misconstruing his comments to students at the House of Commons in England.
Rajasthan elections: BJP releases second list of 31 candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released its second list of 31 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Fifteen MLAs found themselves out of the list, PTI reported. Elections to the 200-member Assembly will be held on December 7 and votes will be counted on December 11.
Sexual harassment case: Delhi court orders police to hand over seized documents to RK Pachauri
A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to hand over seized documents to RK Pachauri, the former director of The Energy and Resources Institute, in a sexual harassment case filed by an ex-colleague against him. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar ordered the investigating officer to hand over mirror images of the seized documents to Pachauri.
Bihar: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader shot dead in Patna
A leader of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party from Patna was shot dead late on Tuesday while he was at a cultural programme. Amit Bhushan Verma, the block president of Patna’s Paliganj area, is the fourth Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader to be killed within a year.
CBI tussle: Rakesh Asthana says FIR against him is a backlash to his complaint against agency chief
Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the First Information Report filed against him on bribery allegations was a backlash to his complaints of criminal misconduct against the agency’s chief Alok Verma.
Rajasthan: BJP’s Dausa MP Harish Meena joins Congress weeks before state goes to polls
Rajasthan MP Harish Chandra Meena on Wednesday moved from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Congress weeks before the Assembly elections in the state. Meena, a former director general of police, represents Dausa in the Lok Sabha.
