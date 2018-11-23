Top news: Six militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag district
The biggest stories of the day.
Indian security forces killed six suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bijbehara on Friday morning, the police said. A cordon and search operation was launched after inputs about the presence of the militants, and they were killed in an encounter. The identities of the militants are being ascertained.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir must be held within six months. Governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the Assembly on Wednesday after the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress staked claim to form the government in an alliance.
Here are the latest stories:
Live updates
Supreme Court gives Trinamool MLA two weeks to show that UIDAI wants to enable state surveillance
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra two weeks to substantiate her claim that the Unique Identification Authority of India’s plan to hire a social media agency is actually intended to enable state surveillance of individuals.
Read more here.
Tamil Nadu: Students protest at SRM University after alleged inaction on sexual harassment complaint
Students of SRM University in Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday evening that continued till midnight after the administration allegedly failed to take action on a sexual harassment complaint raised by a student. The college is located in Kattankulathur on the outskirts of Chennai.
Read more here.
Privilege notice filed against Veerappa Moily for sharing details of Parliament panel proceedings
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday sent a privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan against chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Veerappa Moily, for publicising submissions made by government departments.
Read more here.
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill six suspected militants in encounter in Bijbehara
Police said that six suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the militants, whose identities are being ascertained.
Read more here
Fresh Assembly polls in J&K must be held within six months, says Election Commission
“The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May,” Rawat said. “They could be held before Parliament elections also.” The term of the present Lok Sabha ends in May.
Read more here
Brahmin body files defamation case against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
A Brahmin organisation has filed a case of defamation against Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey for allegedly hurting the “religious sentiments” of the community. The case was filed before a metropolitan magistrate in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.
Read more here
Public sector bank chiefs can now request lookout circulars against loan defaulters
The Ministry of Home Affairs has authorised chief executive officers of public sectors banks to request for lookout circulars against wilful defaulters in order to prevent them from leaving the country, PTI reported on Thursday. This move will enable public sector banks to inform authorities to stop defaulters from fleeing even before a First Information Report is registered.
Read more here
Sabarimala: Prohibitory orders put in place at temple, base camps for four more days
Section 144 was imposed at Sabarimala and its base camps on November 15, before the temple had opened for its two-month festival. The police had asked that prohibitory orders be in place until it closed on January 14.
Read more here