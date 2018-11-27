Top news: Man visiting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal caught with live bullet, arrested
The caretaker of a mosque was arrested in Delhi while meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mohammad Imran, 39, who was at the Janata Darbar with 12 Islamic clerics to seek an increase in the salaries of the Delhi Waqf Board staff, was caught with live bullets.
Voting began for the fourth phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections on Tuesday. Polling is being conducted at 2,618 booths across the state, including 1,979 booths in Jammu and 639 in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said his country “stands with the people of India in their quest for justice”. He was referring to the 10th anniversary of the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
Live updates
Delhi: Mosque caretaker visiting Arvind Kejriwal arrested after being caught with live bullet
The caretaker was identified as 39-year-old Mohammad Imran, who was at the Janata Darbar with 12 Islamic clerics to seek an increase in the salaries of the Delhi Waqf Board staff. Imran – who is a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad and works at the Masjid Bawli Wali in Karol Bagh – told the police that he found the bullet in the donation box of the mosque.
Jammu and Kashmir: Three suspected militants, Army soldier killed in gunfights in Kulgam, Tral
Two militants and an Indian Army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district early on Tuesday, the police said. The militants are believed to be affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, an unidentified police officer told Greater Kashmir. Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were also injured in the gunfight.
Andaman to suspend expeditions to retrieve body of US missionary killed by indigenous group: Report
Andaman and Nicobar Islands authorities have decided to suspend expeditions to retrieve the body of an American man from the isolated North Sentinel island, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Last week, a group of indigenous Sentinelese killed John Allen Chau after he ventured onto the restricted island.
Manmohan Singh asks PM Narendra Modi to exercise restraint, set an example with his conduct
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked his successor Narendra Modi to set an example with his conduct and refrain from using language that is unbecoming of his office.
Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway for fourth phase of panchayat elections
The polling is being conducted at 2,618 booths across the state. This includes 1,979 booths in Jammu and 639 in Kashmir. State Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said 777 of these polling stations have been categorised as “hypersensitive”, including 571 in Kashmir and 206 in Jammu.
Bhima Koregaon: Police get 90 day-extension to file supplementary chargesheet against four activists
A Maharashtra court on Monday granted the Pune Police an extension of 90 days to file a supplementary chargesheet against activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, who were arrested in August for their alleged role in instigating caste violence in Bhima Koregaon village on January 1.
26/11: Donald Trump says US stands with India, ‘will never let terrorists win’
“On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the US stands with the people of India in their quest for justice,” Trump tweeted. “The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!”
Delhi: SC asks pollution body to prosecute government officials who do not act on complaints
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Pollution Control Board to prosecute government officials who have not acted on around 250 citizens’ complaints. “Why don’t you prosecute these officials?” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said. “You should prosecute them. Let these people realise what they have done.”
Sunil Arora appointed new chief election commissioner, to take charge on December 2: Reports
President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Sunil Arora the new chief election commissioner, multiple media reports said on Monday. Arora will take over from OP Rawat on December 2, ahead of the counting of votes of five Assembly elections on December 11.
Gujarat: Accused in 2002 Akshardham temple attack arrested from Ahmedabad airport
Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagrithsinh Gohil told PTI that the Crime Branch arrested Mohammed Farooq Shaikh from Ahmedabad airport soon after he arrived from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Gohil said Shaikh had arranged funds for the attack. He had left his home in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area for Riyadh soon after the attack, Gohil added.
Jammu and Kashmir: Baby injured by pellets in clashes between locals and police
An infant, believed to be 19 months old, was among several people injured by pellets in clashes between the security personnel and locals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulgam districts on Sunday, reports said on Monday. Doctors at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar said Hiba Nisar, who was hit in the eye, may lose sight in one eye.
