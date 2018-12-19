Top news: Manmohan Singh claims he was never afraid of talking to the press
Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said he was never afraid of talking to the press while serving as the prime minister. “People say I was a silent prime minister,” Singh said. “I wasn’t the PM who was afraid of talking to the press.”
The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three more people in connection with the alleged cow slaughter that had led to violence in Bulandshahr district earlier this month, and two people in connection with the murders of a police inspector and a youth.
Apollo Hospital bill shows Jayalalithaa’s stay cost Rs 6.86 crore, Rs 44 lakh still pending
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai cost Rs 6.86 crore, of which Rs 44 lakh is still pending to the hospital, according to a document submitted by the hospital to an inquiry commission. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital with severe dehydration on September 22, 2016. She died of cardiac arrest on December 5.
Swachh Bharat cess being levied even after introduction of GST, reveals RTI query: The Wire
The Centre continued to levy the Swacch Bharat cess even after it had been abolished following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime on July 1, 2017, a Right to Information query has revealed. The cess, first imposed in 2015, was collected as 0.5% surcharge on services.
Replace Narendra Modi with Nitin Gadkari for 2019 polls, says Maharashtra leader
Kishore Tiwari, the head of a Maharashtra government organisation, has demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union minister Nitin Gadkari for the top post if the Bharatiya Janata Party “wishes to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”.
Enforcement Directorate is probing 1,326 firms for alleged money laundering: Centre to Rajya Sabha
The Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating 1,326 companies for allegedly violating money laundering laws. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla was responding to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur,
RBI and government should work in harmony, says former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said the government and the Reserve Bank of India should work in harmony and likened their relationship to that of a husband and wife. “There will be hiccups, there will be difference of opinion, but ultimately these must be harmonised in a manner that these two great institutions can work in harmony,” said Singh.
Mumbai hospital fire: Human rights panel issues notice to Maharashtra government, Centre
The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Centre in connection with the fire that broke out at a hospital in Mumbai, in which eight people were killed.
MK Stalin’s endorsement of Rahul Gandhi for PM’s post is only ‘one person’s opinion’: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin’s proposal to pitch Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition for the 2019 General Elections is the opinion of one person, and not all alliance partners.
Bulandshahr: Police arrest three people for alleged cow slaughter and two for violence that followed
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested three more people in connection with the cow slaughter case that had led to violence in the state’s Bulandshahr district on December 3, claiming two lives. With this, the total number of arrests in the cow slaughter case went up to seven.
Trinamool Congress leader rules out pre-election alliance with Congress
Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee on Tuesday ruled out forming an alliance with the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Mukherjee, however, said the party would keep all post-poll options open.
Gujarat government waives power bill dues worth Rs 645 crore of over 6 lakh rural residents
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat on Tuesday waived unpaid electricity dues worth Rs 625 crore of more than 6 lakh people in rural areas. This is part of a one-time settlement scheme. The announcement came a day after the Congress announced loan waivers for farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh within hours of forming the government.
Meghalaya: Six days on, people in Saipung coal mine still trapped; rescue operations continue
Rescue operations to help at least 14 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Meghalaya entered the sixth day on Tuesday with rains hindering efforts. The mine in East Jaintia Hills district’s Saipung area is reportedly illegal. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are attempting to rescue the miners. Water entering the mine from a number of places is adding to their challenges, rescue officials said.
