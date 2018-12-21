Top news: Verdict in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case likely to be out today
The biggest stories of the day.
Nearly 13 years after the incident, a special court in Mumbai will deliver the judgement in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case on Friday. The final arguments ended on December 5. The list of accused include inspectors, assistant inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh facing allegations of conspiracy.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday appointed journalist Vinod Verma as his political advisor. Verma is accused of being involved in an alleged extortion and sex video scandal. Senior journalist Ruchir Garg, who worked with the Navbharat Times before joining the Congress prior to the Assembly polls, has been named media advisor.
Meanwhile, an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator on Thursday wrote an open letter to former bureaucrats who had demanded Chief Minister Adityanath’s resignation over the mob violence in Bulandshahr district. Sanjay Sharma, MLA from Anupshahr, blamed the officers for only noticing the deaths of two people and not those of 21 cows allegedly killed by smugglers.
Live updates
‘Today, death of a cow is more important than killing of a police officer’, says Naseeruddin Shah
Actor Naseeruddin Shah said that the death of a cow is being given more importance than that of a police officer in present day India. His comments come after violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, in which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed on December 3 following the discovery of cow carcasses in the area.
Mumbai: Eight injured in stampede at Mithibai College during rap concert
At least eight people were injured in a stampede at Mumbai’s Mithibai College during a concert by rapper Divine on Thursday evening. They were admitted to RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu, but three of them are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Chit fund scam: Editor of Bengali daily arrested in Kolkata
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Suman Chattopadhyay, the editor of a leading Bengali daily, in connection with a chit fund scam in West Bengal. He has been booked for alleged money laundering and round tripping of funds by creating bogus companies and routing illegal money using multiple transactions.
