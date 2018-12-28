Top news: Man arrested for allegedly killing police inspector during Bulandshahr violence
The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh on December 3 during the mob violence in Bulandshahr district.
Five people were killed and two injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Chembur on Thursday evening. The fire was brought under control at midnight.
A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. Ishfaq Yousuf Wani was wanted for his involvement in series of terror crimes.
Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militant killed in encounter in Pulwama district, say police
A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police identified the person as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani, a resident of Pulwama.
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal heckled by alleged BJP workers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was heckled by some attendees at an official event in the national Capital on Thursday. Some reports claimed the hecklers were workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Uttar Pradesh: Personal secretaries of three ministers suspended after sting exposes corruption
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the suspension of personal secretaries of three ministers after they were allegedly caught negotiating bribes in exchange for contracts in a sting operation by ABP News. The state government has also ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team.
Ramdev’s company wants exemption from sharing revenue with farmers, court rejects plea
The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition filed by yoga guru Ramdev’s company Divya Pharmacy to challenge the requirement that it should share profits with farmers from whom it procures resources.
Bulandshahr violence: Man arrested for allegedly killing police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a person identified as Prashant Natt in connection with the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh on December 3 during the mob violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The mob had been protesting against an alleged incident of cow slaughter.
Mumbai: Fire at residential building in Chembur brought under control, toll rises to five
The toll in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Chembur suburb on Thursday evening has risen to five. Two people, including a fire and rescue services official, suffered injuries, according to a statement released by the fire department.
‘Propaganda, counter-productive’: BJP draws flak for tweet promoting ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’
The Bharatiya Janata Party drew criticism on Thursday after the party’s official Twitter handle posted the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, a film about Manmohan Singh’s tenure as prime minister between 2004 and 2014. Several Twitter users responded to the tweet asking if the party had sponsored the movie, while some questioned if the movie was propaganda.
Triple talaq bill: Congress claims Centre passed legislation in haste due to Lok Sabha polls
The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Centre got the triple talaq bill passed in the Lok Sabha in haste keeping in mind the upcoming 2019 General Elections. The party said the provisions of the bill were against the Constitution and fundamental rights.
Pulitzer-winning photojournalist denied entry back into India for allegedly violating norms: Report
The Centre denied entry to an India-based Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist when he returned to the country earlier this year. Reuters chief photographer for India Cathal McNaughton was accused of violating visa conditions, and was sent back from the Delhi airport when he returned from an overseas trip, even though he had a valid visa.
Airlines are charging too much, IndiGo is the worst performing carrier, says parliamentary panel
A parliamentary panel on Thursday called private airline IndiGo the “worst performing” carrier for consumers. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who heads the Standing Committee on Tourism, Culture, Road, Shipping and Aviation, said the panel had taken a strong note of the fact that during the festive season, some airlines, including IndiGo, were overcharging passengers.
