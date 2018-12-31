Top news: Army foils infiltration attempt at J&K’s Naugam, kills 2 suspected Pakistani intruders
Two suspected Pakistani intruders were killed early on Sunday after the Indian Army foiled an attack on a forward post along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Reserve Bank of India has said frauds were the worst managing risk in the Indian banking system in the 2017-2018 financial year as they rose by 72% in their financial value. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is expected to discuss the triple talaq bill today as both the Congress and the BJP have issued whips.
Live updates
Delhi metro: Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line inaugurated
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of the Delhi metro’s Pink Line on Monday morning. Passenger services on the 9.7 km-long section will begin on Monday at 4 pm.
Pollution board orders Delhi, NCR officials to show ‘zero tolerance’ for construction, waste burning
The Central Pollution Control Board on Sunday asked officials in New Delhi and the National Capital Region to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy towards construction activities and waste burning, in the light of the national Capital’s continuing “severe” air quality, PTI reported. The pollution board’s task force issued the orders at an emergency meeting.
Bhim Army moves Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold public events in Pune
Ambedkarite group Bhim Army on Sunday moved the Bombay High Court against the Pune Police’s refusal to allow public events that the group had planned to conduct that day. The outfit also sought compensation of Rs 10 crore for the Mumbai police’s “illegal” detention of Dalit activists, including its chief Chandrashekhar Azad. The court is expected to hear the matter on Monday.
Purvanchal University VC claims media distorted comment on murder, he was only ‘motivating students’
The vice chancellor of Purvanchal University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district has claimed that the media distorted his statement asking students to commit murder if they get into a fight. Raja Ram Yadav claimed the statement was intended at motivating students and boosting their confidence.
Sudhir Bhargava appointed new chief information commissioner: PTI
The Centre has appointed Sudhir Bhargava the new chief information commissioner, PTI reported on Sunday. Bhargava was an information commissioner in the Central Information Commission. The government has also appointed four new information commissioners.
Parliament: Opposition parties meet ahead of debate on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha will debate the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill on Monday. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 after the Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walked out.
Kashmir: Two suspected Pakistani intruders killed along Line of Control in Army action
The Indian Army on Monday said it had foiled a “major attempt” by Pakistan’s Border Action Team to carry out a “gruesome attack” on a forward post along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday. Two intruders, who are “likely Pakistani soldiers”, were killed.
Bank frauds soar 72% in 2017-’18 to over Rs 41,000 crore, reports RBI
Frauds have emerged as the “most serious concern” in managing risk in the Indian banking system, rising 72% in their financial value in 2017-’18, a report released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed. The fraud amount in 2016-’17 was Rs 23,934 crore, but rose to Rs 41,168 crore the next year. The value has increased four times since 2013-’14.
Karnataka loan waiver: Modi’s comments are insensitive and unfortunate, says CM Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday termed as “incorrect, insensitive and very unfortunate” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against the state’s Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government for its loan waiver scheme. “Our crop loan waiver is an open book and information is available online, unlike in many other states,” Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter.
Tamil Nadu teen who donated HIV-positive blood to pregnant woman dies days after suicide attempt
The teenager whose HIV-infected blood passed on the virus to a pregnant woman died at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai while undergoing treatment. The 19-year-old was admitted on Wednesday after he tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison. The hospital had initially said his condition was stable but complications later arose, and he died around 8 am on Sunday.
Centre denies having details on 13 communal riots, RTI appellate panel calls it ‘unacceptable’
The Central Information Commission has pulled up the Home Ministry for its incomplete response to a Right to Information request for details on 13 inquiry panel reports on communal riots that took place between 1961 and 2003. In its response, the ministry had said it did not have the reports.
Mehbooba Mufti warns J&K police after meeting militant’s sister who was allegedly harassed
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday warned the police against harassing the families of militants. The Peoples Democratic Party chief spoke to the media after meeting the sister of a militant in Pulwama, south Kashmir, who said she was beaten up in police custody.
Triple talaq Bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today
The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have issued whips to their MPs in the Rajya Sabha, ordering them to be present in the House during a discussion on the triple talaq bill on Monday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill – which criminalises the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by uttering “talaq” three times in spoken or written forms, or via electronic communication – was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27.
Rajasthan: Another Muslim man attacked in Alwar on suspicion of cattle smuggling, arrested
The police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old Muslim man for allegedly smuggling cattle. Kishangarh Bas Police Station Officer Rajesh Meena said villagers intercepted a truck transporting six cattle to Haryana, and beat up one of three people in the truck. The accused, identified as Sagir Khan, was hospitalised after the mob attack and later arrested, Meena said.
Three Andaman islands renamed after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Union Territory in a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island have been rechristened Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.
