A three-judge Supreme Court bench will give its verdict on Tuesday on two petitions challenging the government's decision to send Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma on leave in October.
A 48-hour nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions began on Tuesday. The strike is expected to affect traffic and banking operations in several parts of the country, particularly in Left-dominated West Bengal and Kerala.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested another accused in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last month.
Supreme Court verdict on CBI Director Alok Verma’s plea expected on Tuesday
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will give its verdict on two petitions challenging the government’s decision to send Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma on leave in October. The petitions were filed by Verma and NGO Common Cause.
Nationwide trade union strike begins, CPI(M) members detained in West Bengal for blocking roads
As many as 10 central trade unions have called a 48-hour nationwide strike protesting against the “anti-people” policies of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government. The strike, which began at midnight, is supported by the All India Kisan Sabha, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, Bhumi Adhikar Andolan, and several other government organisations.
Bulandshahr mob violence: Another accused arrested, police say 35 held so far
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested another accused in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last month after an alleged incident of cow slaughter. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava identified the accused as Pawan Kumar.
West Bengal BJP leaders booked for asking people to beat up police personnel, take up arms
The West Bengal Police on Monday booked five Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including two who incited people to take up arms against the police and beat them up. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Partha Chatterjee said the BJP was known for making such comments as they have “neither any respect for law nor constitution”.
PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss trade and Afghanistan cooperation over phone: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed reducing the trade deficit between their countries and increasing cooperation in Afghanistan in a telephone call on Monday.
Meghalaya: Centre tells Supreme Court it is taking all appropriate steps to rescue trapped miners
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that all appropriate steps were being taken to rescue 15 miners stuck in an illegal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district since December 13. The government said the Indian Navy has deployed remotely-operated underwater vehicles at the site to trace the miners.
Nayantara Sahgal says she will not attend literary event in Maharashtra even if she is invited again
Author Nayantara Sahgal on Monday said she will not attend the 92nd all-India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan this week even if a fresh invitation is issued to her. A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader had opposed Sahgal’s invitation, following which the organisers of the literary event rescinded it on Sunday.
