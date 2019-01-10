Top news: Ayodhya hearing in SC adjourned to January 29 after judge recuses himself
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Ayodhya matter after Justice UU Lalit, one of the judges on the Constitution Bench, recused himself. Lalit’s decision came after senior advocate appearing for Rajeev Dhawan pointed out that he had appeared as counsel in another Ram temple case. The next date of the hearing is January 29.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said it had arrested a key accused in the mob violence that erupted in Bulandshahr district in December.
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old woman from Kerala claimed she entered the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Tuesday, but neither the police nor the state government have confirmed it.
NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘misogynistic, offensive’ remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman
The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi seeking an explanation for his remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “got a woman to defend him” on the Rafale deal debate in Parliament.
JNU sedition case: Delhi Police say chargesheet to be soon filed against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a chargesheet will soon be filed in the sedition case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.
Indian Science Congress: Talks at event should be vetted by serious committees, says Nobel laureate
Structural biologist and Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan has said that talks at the Indian Science Congress should be vetted by serious committees. In an interview with The Hindu on Thursday, Ramakrishnan said the event should have lesser attendees and be depoliticised.
Sabarimala: 36-year-old woman claims she offered prayers at the hill shrine
A 36-year-old woman from Kerala has claimed that she entered the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Tuesday. The police and the state government have not yet confirmed her entry into the temple. SP Manju, who is the president of the Kerala Dalit Mahila Federation, said on Wednesday that she arrived at Pamba at 4 am on Tuesday, and entered the temple by climbing the 18 sacred steps around 6 am.
Marathi literature body chief resigns amid row over cancellation of Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation
Shripad Joshi, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, on Wednesday resigned following the controversy over the withdrawal of author Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to a literary meeting in Maharashtra.
Prakash Javadekar denies New Education Policy draft proposes to make Hindi compulsory till Class 8
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar denied on Thursday that a draft of the New Education Policy seeks to make the teaching of Hindi compulsory. His clarification came after The Indian Express reported that Hindi would be made a compulsory subject till Class 8 as per the recommendation of the K Kasturirangan committee set up to draft the policy.
Mumbai: BEST employees’ strike enters third day, lakhs of commuters affected
The indefinite strike called by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Workers’ Union entered its third day on Thursday. Not even one bus left the 27 depots in Mumbai. While several bus drivers and conductors turned up outside several of the depots, none of them reportedly worked. As many as 25 lakh commuters were being affected every day as more than 32,000 employees were striking.
Bulandshahr violence: Key accused arrested from Hapur, say police
The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader, a key accused in the mob violence that erupted in Bulandshahr in December in which a police officer and a civilian were killed. Shikhar Aggarwal was arrested from Hapur early on Thursday.
Ayodhya case: Hearing adjourned after judge recuses himself, new bench to be constituted
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute after one of the judges on the Constitution Bench recused himself. The next date of the hearing is January 29. Justice UU Lalit recused himself from the matter after senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that Lalit had appeared as counsel in another Ram temple case.
Gauri Lankesh murder: Sanatan Sanstha also tracked rationalist Narendra Nayak, say police
The Hindutva outfit which is accused of murdering journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017 reportedly also watched the activities of rationalist Narendra Nayak in Mangaluru in 2016, and identified him as a target, the Karnataka Police have told the court.
Question Hour during Winter Session was the least productive of 16th Lok Sabha, says think tank
The Question Hour during the Winter Session of the Parliament was “one of the least productive” of the 16th Lok Sabha, think-tank PRS Legislative Research has said. According to PRS Legislative, Lok Sabha lost a sixth of its time to disruptions, while Rajya Sabha lost a third of its scheduled time.
Delhi: Crime rose 6% in 2018, police blame unemployment, consumerism
Crime in Delhi rose 6% in 2018, with the police blaming the “size and heterogeneous nature of its population” for the increase. The annual crime data released by the Delhi Police on Wednesday showed a marginal drop in heinous crimes like rape, but an increase in motor vehicle thefts.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets NCP’s Sharad Pawar to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha elections
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar met in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the seat sharing arrangement between the two parties in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections.
Maharashtra: Three people die while cleaning a manhole in Panvel
Two workers and a contractor who were cleaning a manhole in a village near Panvel in Navi Mumbai died on Wednesday. The City and Industrial Development Corporation, through the contractor, had assigned the workers to the task.
CBI Director Alok Verma cancels several transfer orders issued by interim chief
Central Bureau of Investigation chief Alok Verma on Wednesday revoked most of the transfer orders issued between October 24 and January 8 by interim director Nageshwar Rao. The decision came a day after the top court quashed the Centre’s decision to divest Verma of his responsibilities. Verma – who is set to retire on January 31 – was back in office on Monday for the first time since October 23, when he was sent on leave by the government.
Upper caste quota: Rajya Sabha passes bill to provide 10% reservation to the economically backward
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bill was passed with the support of 165 legislators. Seven MPs voted against the draft law.
