Top news: Two-judge SC bench split on who controls Delhi bureaucracy
At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Thursday morning because of poor visibility as rain lashed the National Capital Region.
Delhi-Centre tussle: SC delivers split verdict on power to appoint and transfer civil servants
The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the Delhi government’s power to appoint and transfer civil servants. The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging notifications issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi amid a power tussle with the Centre. Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, who were on the two-judge bench, referred the matter of jurisdiction over “services” to a larger bench.
‘Why is not the PM instructing banks to take the money I am offering?’ asks Vijay Mallya
Businessman Vijay Mallya on Thursday reiterated his offer to pay back the money he owes to a consortium of banks, and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not “instructing banks to take the money”. The businessman said he even told the Karnataka High Court about his offer to settle dues.
Andhra Pradesh merges PM-Kisan Yojana with state scheme, promising Rs 10,000 per year to farmers
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday merged the Centre’s newly-announcedPradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana with the Annadatha Sukhibhava, its own scheme that promises direct benefit transfer of Rs 10,000 to all farmers in the state. The benefits will be transferred in two equal batches of Rs 5,000 before the start of the kharif and rabi seasons.
Congress won’t scrap Rafale deal if voted to power, will improve it: P Chidambaram to Indian Express
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said his party will not scrap the Rafale fighter jet deal if it forms government after the Lok Sabha elections this year. The number of aircraft bought through the deal and the schedule for their delivery are the “most critical issues”, he told The Indian Express in an interview published on Thursday.
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; hailstorms likely later today, says Met department
Delhi woke up to an overcast sky and thundershowers on Thursday as rain lashed the National Capital Region, bringing temperatures down. The city is likely to experience hailstorms later in the day, the India Meteorological Department said. At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed in the morning because of poor visibility.
Citizenship Bill: Lapse of draft law in Parliament a defeat for Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
The bill sought to amend a 1955 law to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years. the Lok Sabha had pased it on January 8.
‘Do not elect a Class-12 graduate prime minister again,’ Arvind Kejriwal urges voters
“Last time you made a Class 12-pass the prime minister of the country,” the AAP leader said, referring to Modi. “Do not commit the mistake this time and find someone who is educated because a Class 12-pass does not have the understanding where he is putting his signs.”
Verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle likely to be delivered by Supreme Court today
At 10.30 am, Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan are expected to pronounce judgement on who has control over services in Delhi administration, the power to set up commissions of inquiry, control over the anti-corruption bureau, and the postings and transfers of bureaucrats.
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross abruptly cancels India trip because of ‘bad weather’
“Due to inclement weather, technical problems that led to the cancellation of his flight and other logistical issues, Secretary Ross regrets he is no longer able to attend the CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue in person,” said a spokesperson for the US-India CEO Forum. India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu was to hold dialogue with Ross.
16th Lok Sabha: Number of sitting days reduced, but more time spent on legislative business
According to data complied by PRS Legislative, the 16th Lok Sabha sat for 331 days, between June 2014 and February this year. The past full term Lok Sabhas sat for 468 days on an average.
Lok Sabha polls: We will have a pre-poll alliance, says Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meeting
Her statement came soon after Opposition leaders including Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Farooq Abdullah, N Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Pawar had met at the Nationalist Congress Party president’s house in Delhi following an Opposition rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party in the national Capital.