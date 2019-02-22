Top news: Olympic panel suspends talks with India on hosting events after Pakistanis denied visa
The International Olympic Committee suspended talks with India on the rights to host Olympic-related events in the country after it failed to grant visas to a three-member Pakistan team for the shooting World Cup in New Delhi.
The United Nations Security Council condemned the Pulwama terror attack and emphasised the need to hold perpetrators of acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India General Secretary Sitaram Yechury were summoned for linking the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh with the “BJP-RSS ideology”.
The International Olympic Commission announced suspension of all discussions with India regarding rights to host any future sports and Olympic-related events in the country.
The United Nations Security Council late on Thursday condemned the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 soldiers last week. The statement, accessed by The Hindu, named Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad, which had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited chairperson and Managing Director R Madhavan on Thursday said that the state-run company “was not interested in the Rafale project any more in the current phase”. “We are not interested in offsets and direct purchases,” he said.
A Mumbai court has summoned Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for linking the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh with the “BJP-RSS ideology”.
The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday condemned the killing of a Pakistani prisoner who was murdered allegedly by fellow inmates at the Jaipur Central Jail.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party had excluded his outfit from its alliance with the Shiv Sena.