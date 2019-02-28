Top news: India, Pakistan should avoid escalation of border tension, says US
The biggest stories of the day.
The United States Pentagon has asked both India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation at the border and avoid military action to resolve their differences in wake of the air strikes. According to a spokesperson of the Department of State, the US has asked Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitment to deny terrorists a haven.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said the cross-border air strikes by the Indian Air Force will help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party win more than 22 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Here are the top stories so far:
Live updates
Writer Fatima Bhutto seeks release of Indian Air Force pilot in Pakistan’s custody
Pakistani author Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and niece of another former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, on Wednesday called on the Pakistan government to release an Indian Air Force pilot in its custody. India on Wednesday said a pilot was “missing in action” and a MiG 21 fighter jet was lost after Islamabad “targeted military installations on India’s side”.
India-Pakistan tension: US Pentagon asks countries to avoid further military action
The United States’ Pentagon on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to avoid further military action amid tensions between the two countries. The Pentagon in a statement said acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan had spoken to senior US military officials about the situation.
‘Exercise restraint,’ say Indian, Pakistani students and staff of Harvard University
Indian and Pakistani students, staff and faculty at Harvard University have called for a de-escalation of tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi for the prosperity and security of the South Asian region. Further deterioration of the situation is likely to destabilise the entire region socially, economically and politically, over 140 South Asian members of Harvard University said in a letter.
‘Air strikes will help BJP win over 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’, claims Yeddyurappa
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the air strikes against a terror camp in Pakistan will help the Bharatiya Janata Party win more than 22 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. India on Tuesday said it had carried out “non-military preemptive” strikes on the biggest camp of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant across the border.
Meghalaya illegal mine: Rescue teams retrieve second body, five detected so far
Rescue teams on Wednesday retrieved the body of a second miner from the main shaft of a flooded coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district. At least 15 miners were trapped in the illegal mine on December 13, and five bodies have been discovered so far.
Chhattisgarh: Controversial officer SRP Kalluri transferred a month after appointment to key post
The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday transferred controversial former Bastar Inspector General of Police SRP Kalluri to the post of transport commissioner. Kalluri was appointed head of the Economic Offences Wing and the Anti-Corruption Bureau in January.
Saradha scam: SC asks CBI for details on allegations against ex-Kolkata police commissioner
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation for an affidavit with details on former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s connection with the Saradha chit fund scam and the alleged contempt committed by the state police. The CBI had alleged that Kumar had connived to tamper with call data records to help senior leaders accused in the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams.
Terror financing case: I-T Department searches premises of chief of Kashmir’s prominent organisation
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it conducted a “sensitive search” at several locations including properties owned by the head of prominent organisation linked with terror financing and anti-national activities. The searches came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
‘Pakistan and its media happy with Opposition parties’ joint statement,’ says Prakash Javadekar
The Centre on Wednesday criticised the Opposition parties who had said they were anguished over its “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices made by Armed Forces. Leaders of 21 political parties who attended a meeting at Parliament on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning the Pulwama suicide attack and lauding the Indian air strikes against a terror camp across the border on Tuesday.
Delhi Metro issues red alert amid tensions between India and Pakistan
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday issued a red alert for its entire network following advice from security agencies amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The metro covers 327 km with 236 stations in Delhi and its vicinity.