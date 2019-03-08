Top news: SC appoints three-member panel of mediators in Ayodhya land dispute case
Supreme Court appoints a panel of mediators to find solution to Ayodhya land dispute
The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a three-member panel of mediators to find a “permanent solution” to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. On Wednesday, the court had reserved its order on whether to send the dispute to be solved through mediation.
Ayodhya: Supreme Court to announce verdict on referring case for mediation today
The Supreme Court will declare its decision on referring the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya for mediation as a “permanent solution” on Friday. On Wednesday, the court had reserved its order in the case. The counsels for the Hindu Mahasabha, the deity Ram Lalla, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government have opposed mediation.
Google celebrates International Women’s Day with doodle of inspirational quotes of 13 women
Google on Friday celebrated International Women’s Day with a doodle illustrating inspirational quotes from 13 women, including Olympic boxer Mary Kom and Indian Foreign Service Officer NL Beno Zephine. The slideshow has quotes written in various languages.
Kerala Police kill suspected Maoist in Wayanad, search underway for accomplices
Kerala Police said they had killed suspected Maoist CP Jaleel in an encounter in Wayanad on Thursday. Inspector General of Police Balramkumar Upadhyay said they were searching for his associates. The police said they were tipped off about the group’s presence at a resort in Vythiri where they had allegedly gone to extort money and collect food.
Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases first list of 15 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi
The Congress on Thursday announced that party chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from its traditional bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. His mother and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest the polls from Rae Bareli constituency in the state. The two were part of the party’s first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.