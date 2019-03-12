Top news: DGCA issues curbs on flying Boeing 737 Max jets after Ethiopia plane crash
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that only pilots who have 1,000 hours of flying time will now be allowed to fly Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. The authority’s decision came two days after an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed just after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.
Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday met United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Both officials agreed that Pakistan must take “concerted action” to dismantle terror infrastructure and deny safe haven to terror organisations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday issued additional safety instructions to two Indian carriers that operate the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. Pilots of SpiceJet and Jet Airways should have at least 1,000 hours of flying experience to command these planes. The direction came a day after a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa. All 157 on board the plane were killed.
India did not respond to UK’s requests for more information about businessman Nirav Modi: NDTV
The British authorities have received no response from the Indian government to several queries for information about fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is living in the United Kingdom, NDTV reported on Monday. A legal team that offered to visit India to facilitate action against Modi also got no response, unidentified officials told the news network.
India, US agree Pakistan must take ‘concerted action’ to end terror infrastructure, prosecute groups
India and the United States on Monday agreed that Pakistan must take “concerted action” to dismantle terror infrastructure and deny safe haven to terror organisations. This was decided in a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, DC.
Election Commission revises poll schedule for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat
The notification said that while the polling dates for Anantnag would remain the same – April 23, April 29 and May 6, the last date of issuing a gazette notification had been revised to March 28, last date for filing a nomination to April 4, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature to April 8.
‘Rahul Gandhi is born to a Muslim and Christian, how did he become a Brahmin?’ asks Union minister
Union minister Anantkumar Hegde has stirred up yet another controversy by questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s ancestry in response to questions raised by the Opposition party about the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes conducted across the Line of Control. The Union minister of State for Skill Development referred to Gandhi as a “pardesi” or foreigner at a gathering in Uttara Kannada on Sunday, The News Minute reported.