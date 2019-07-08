Top news: At least 29 killed after bus falls into a canal near Agra
The biggest stories of the day.
Live updates
Madhya Pradesh: 16 men forced to chant ‘gau mata ki jai’ for allegedly transporting cattle illegally
A group of men were tied up and forced to chant “gau mata ki jai” by villagers in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly transporting cattle illegally to Maharashtra. The incident took place in Sanwalikheda village in Khalwa tehsil.
West Bengal: Main accused in Malda lynching case arrested
The police in West Bengal’s Malda district on Sunday arrested one more person in connection with last month’s murder of a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing a bike. Shanaul Sheikh was assaulted by a few local people at Baishnabnagar Bazar on June 26 after he was allegedly caught stealing a bike. He had died three days later.
Uttar Pradesh: At least 29 killed after bus falls 50 feet into a canal near Agra
At least 29 people were killed near Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a canal. The bus belonged to the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation and was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi.
Karnataka: Rebel MLAs stand firm on resignations, refuse to go back to Bengaluru
Rebel Karnataka legislators, who moved to Mumbai after resigning on Saturday, have refused to withdraw their resignations. Congress MLA ST Somashekar, one of the 13 legislators in Mumbai, said there was no question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations.
Two FIRs filed against Subramanian Swamy for allegedly saying Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine
The Congress on Sunday filed two police complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy for alleging that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine.
Tamil Nadu: DMK lashes out at state government over Hindi stickers on new buses
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday lashed out at the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam after photographs of Hindi-language stickers on the emergency doors of new government buses went viral on social media.