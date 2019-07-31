Top News: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body found on the banks of Netravati river
The police found Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body on the banks of the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru early on Wednesday. Siddhartha was last seen on the bridge over the Netravati river in the coastal town on Monday evening.
Civil society members on Tuesday called the triple talaq bill ‘a complete charade’, and said they would petition President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign it into law.
Supreme Court orders Centre to take steps to regulate Ola, Uber cabs
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Centre to take appropriate steps to regulate online cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde was hearing a plea related to the safety of women. The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the matter of regulating the online taxi services.
Unnao rape: CJI asks SC authorities why he was not shown the letter sent to him by complainant
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday expressed displeasure over not being shown a letter that the Unnao rape complainant reportedly wrote to him two weeks before she met with a car accident. In her letter, the woman had told Gogoi of a threat to her life, reports said.
Karnataka: BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri elected Assembly Speaker
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was on Wednesday elected Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, ANI reported. Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had resigned from his post on July 29, soon after the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party government won a floor test in the Assembly.
Toll in Bihar floods rises to 130, no new casualties reported in Assam
The toll in the floods in Bihar rose to 130 on Tuesday, with three more deaths reported – two from Darbhanga district and one from Supaul town. As many as thirteen districts in the state remained inundated. No new casualties have been reported from Assam. As many as 86 people have died in floods in the state so far.
Zomato says ‘food has no religion’ after customer wants food delivered by a Hindu
Food delivery company Zomato on Wednesday refused to resolve a customer’s complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his food order in the “holy month” of Shravan. “Food doesn’t have a religion,” the company tweeted.
CBI books MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 10 others in car crash involving Unnao rape complainant: Reports
The Central Bureau of Investigation booked MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in connection with a car crash involving a woman who had accused Sengar of rape in 2017. The CBI took over the case from the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday and as per normal procedure re-registered a first information report. The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the accident.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi allows CBI to file corruption case against Allahabad High Court judge
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday gave permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a case against Allahabad High Court’s Justice Shri Narayan Shukla under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy blames ‘internal bickering’ in Congress for his government’s collapse
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy blamed internal bickering in the Congress for the state government’s collapse, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. He added that “invisible forces” had worked to stop the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition from surviving.
Rajasthan government introduces bills against caste killing and mob lynching
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday introduced bills in the Assembly to prevent caste killings and mob lynchings in the state. The bill to prevent caste killings has a provision of death penalty for the accused, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The bill against lynchings proposes life imprisonment and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for those convicted of the offence.
Delhi government bans maker of Budweiser, Hoegaarden beers from market for three years
The Delhi government has banned Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, from the market for three years for allegedly evading taxes. A government investigation found that SABMiller, which Anheuser-Busch InBev purchased in 2016, used duplicate bar codes on its beer bottles supplied to city retailers that year, allowing the company to pay lower taxes. The order will hit the sales of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Hoegaarden beers in Delhi.
Pakistani Army claims one killed, nine injured in firing by Indian troops along Line of Control
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday said that one person was killed and nine others injured in “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops along the Line of Control. However, some reports said two people died and 19 were injured in the firing. The Pakistan Army claimed three Indian soldiers had died and many were injured in the firing.
Triple talaq bill is a ‘complete charade’ and against minorities, say civil society members
Several civil society members and organisations on Tuesday condemned the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, in Parliament. They called the bill a “complete charade”, and said they would petition President Ram Nath Kovind urging him not to sign it into law. “We the undersigned groups and individuals condemn the government’s attempt to criminalise Muslim men in the guise of protecting Muslim women,” the statement read.
Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body was found on the banks of the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he went missing. Siddhartha was the son-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party leader SM Krishna. “We found the body early morning today,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said.
Karnataka: Congress expels 14 rebel MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’
The Congress on Tuesday expelled 14 former Karnataka legislators whose resignations led to the collapse of the party’s ruling coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) this month. The Congress party’s action came a week after the 14-month-old coalition lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. On July 23, the JD(S)-Congress coalition got votes from 99 MLAs in favour, while 105 legislators voted against it. The floor test was necessitated by the resignations of the MLAs. All the 14 legislators had abstained from voting in the trust vote.
Supreme Court asks why should court decide on MLAs’ disqualification when Speaker has the power
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked why courts should decide the disqualification of an MLA on grounds of defection when the Constitution has given the power to the Assembly Speaker. The court was hearing a plea filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader R Sakkarapani challenging a Madras High Court verdict.