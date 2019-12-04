Top news: Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case from Supreme Court after 105 days in jail
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s charges filed in the INX Media case. The 74-year-old politician had been in custody since August 21 – first with the Central Bureau of Investigation and then with the Enforcement Directorate since October 17. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case on October 22.
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he was aware that his nephew Ajit Pawar was in contact with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis when negotiations between the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress were under way to form government in Maharashtra. But, he said, he did not think Ajit Pawar would rebel. The NCP chief said that Ajit Pawar may have decided to rebel after a “heated discussion” with Congress leaders on November 22.
‘Our orbiter had already located Chandrayaan-2’s lander,’ ISRO chief says after NASA announcement
Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan on Tuesday said the space agency’s orbiter had located Chandrayaan-2’s lander much before the National Aeronautics and Space Administration did.
GST Council worried about strained revenue, asks states for ways to meet compensation needs: Reports
The Goods and Services Tax Council has expressed concern about the Centre’s ability to meet the compensation needs of states due to lower tax collections in recent months, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Ahead of its meeting on December 18, the council wrote a letter to states, seeking suggestions to deal with the situation.
The GST Act promises states enough compensation from the Centre to keep their annual revenue growth 14% for five years despite any likely loss due to the implementation of the indirect tax regime.
Bhima Koregaon violence: NCP leaders ask Uddhav Thackeray to drop cases against Dalit protesters
A delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to demand that the new state government withdraws cases against all Dalit protesters in connection with the violence at Bhima Koregaon in January 2018, reported The Times of India. The NCP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government led by Thackeray.
Citizenship Bill: AGP chief says amendment is inevitable, suggests it as ‘bargaining tool’ for Assam
Asom Gana Parishad President Atul Bora on Tuesday subtly hinted at supporting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The government has listed the Bill among its items of business for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Bora, who is a minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam Cabinet, said it was time to move ahead with reality. Bora said the passage of the Bill was almost inevitable. “If it [BJP] wants to fulfil its national agenda, it will be done,” he said, according to The Telegraph. He suggested that people of Assam should rather use it as an opportunity to “bargain better” with the Centre to get more Constitutional safeguards.
Maharashtra: No infrastructure project stopped, only Aarey car shed work halted, says CM Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that no ongoing infrastructure project was stopped in the state and only the construction of the metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony was halted, PTI reported. The announcement came days after he passed an order to stop work in the construction of the metro car shed project.
TN wall collapse: CM visits families, announces more compensation, jobs; house owner arrested
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday met the families of the 17 people who died after a 20-foot-high compound wall fell due to heavy rain on three houses in Nadur village in Coimbatore the previous day, PTI reported. The chief minister’s visit came a day after protesting locals alleged that the wall was built to keep away Dalits in the locality.
SPG Act: Parliament clears amendments, Amit Shah refutes Opposition’s ‘political vendetta’ charge
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, amid a walkout by the Congress MPs. The Lok Sabha had already passed the bill on November 27.
The amendments will provide security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family who stay with him at the official residence. This security cover will also be provided to former prime ministers and their immediate families, residing at the official residence, for a period of five years from the date on which the prime minister ceases to hold the office.