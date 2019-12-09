Top news: Counting of votes underway for crucial Karnataka Assembly bye-polls
The results of the bye-polls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be declared on Monday. Counting of votes began at 8 am amid heavy security. The bye-elections are crucial to the survival of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The BS Yediyurappa-led government has a narrow lead at present, and needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain majority.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill is likely to trigger a showdown in Parliament. If passed, it will grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Jharkhand elections: Man killed in Sisai constituency died of stab wounds, not bullet, say police
The man who was killed when the police opened fire near a polling booth in Sisai constituency during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand died of wounds from a sharp object and not a bullet, Hindustan Times reported on Monday, citing police. The Election Commission will hold re-polling in Sisai constituency on Monday from 7 am to 3 pm.
“Zilani [Ansari] did not die of bullet injuries,” said Additional Director General of Police (Operation) ML Meena. “We have received the post-mortem report, which reveals that the cause of death was injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon...no bullet was found in his body.”
Anaj Mandi: Fire breaks out at same building where 43 people died on Sunday
A fire broke out on Monday in the same building in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road where 43 died in a blaze the previous day, ANI reported. Four fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.
On Sunday, the fire broke out in the second floor around 5.22 am and spread to the four-storey building from where a number of small manufacturing units functioned. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said the building did not have a fire safety clearance or safety equipment installed on the premises. The building’s owner and manager have been arrested.
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today amid protests across cities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill is likely to trigger a showdown in Parliament.
The bill proposes an amendment in a 1955 law to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. If passed, it will grant citizenship to persecuted people from these communities, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014.
Kerala: Former High Court judge alleges his security was withdrawn for criticising government
Former Kerala High Court judge B Kemal Pasha on Sunday said the state government might have revoked his security cover as he used to voice his “opinion against the activities of the government and the police”, ANI reported. “It was unforeseen,” he added. “[The] government might have thought that I am not a person who requires any security.” On Saturday, Pasha had said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government had suddenly withdrawn the four armed guards deputed for his security.
‘Come after you get raped’: Now, a woman in Unnao accuses police of refusing to file her complaint
A woman in Hindupur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, the same area where a rape complainant was set on fire last week, has accused the police of turning her away when she tried to file an attempted rape complaint, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. The woman claimed that the police had refused to register her complaint and told her “rape has not happened, come when it happens”.
UP rape complainant burned alive laid to rest after family gives up demand of Adityanath’s presence
The family of a rape complainant who died after being set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district last week buried her body on Sunday, NDTV reported.
Earlier in the day, the woman’s sister said the family would not lay her to rest until Chief Minister Adityanath visited them and promised to act against the accused. The district administration had offered to make arrangements for the family to travel to Lucknow to meet Adityanath but they rejected it and demanded that the chief minister visit their village.
India is in the midst of growth recession, says Raghuram Rajan
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that India was in the middle of a “growth recession” as there was significant distress in rural economy. Latest government figures showed that Gross Domestic Product had contracted to 4.5% in the July-September quarter – the slowest growth rate in more than six years, and the sixth straight quarter of slowdown.