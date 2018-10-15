Top news: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape, gets conditional bail
The Kerala High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun from a congregation in his diocese on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2016. Mulakkal has been lodged in a sub-jail in Pala municipality since September 24. He was arrested on September 21, after three days of intense questioning.
Meanwhile, five women journalists who accused Union minister MJ Akbar of sexually harassing them have said they stand by their allegations. One, an American, dismissed his claim that the charges were politically motivated, and said she is not an Indian voter.
Also, five new cases of the Zika virus infection have taken the total number of such cases to 60. In Bengaluru, six people allegedly murdered a school principal in front of 20 of his students on Sunday.
Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal
The Kerala High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun from a congregation in his diocese on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2016. He has been directed to not enter Kerala and told to surrender his passport.
Coal allocation scam: Delhi court grants bail to Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others
The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday granted bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others in connection with the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. All the accused have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, besides surety in the like amount, the court said.
Zika virus: Five new cases detected in Jaipur, total number now up to 60
A Rajasthan Health Department official said that five new cases of the Zika virus infection were detected in Jaipur on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 60. The figures were issued after a meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Veenu Gupta.
‘I’m not a citizen, can’t vote,’ says US accuser after MJ Akbar hints at political angle in #MeToo
Five women journalists who accused Union minister MJ Akbar of sexually harassing them years ago have said they stand by their allegations even after he dismissed them and threatened legal action.
Delhi pollution: Emergency action plan to come into effect today with ban on diesel generator sets
An emergency action plan to tackle poor air quality in Delhi will kick in from Monday. This will start with a ban on diesel generator sets in the national capital.
Bengaluru: School principal murdered in front of 20 students
As many as six people allegedly murdered a school principal in Bengaluru on Sunday, in front of 20 of his students. Ranganath Nayaka, 60, principal of the Havanur Public School in Agrahara Dasarahalli area, was holding special coaching for Class 10 students when the gang entered the classroom and killed him, police officials told PTI.
Pakistani military warns India of ‘10 surgical strikes’ in response to a single attack
Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Pakistani military’s Inter Services Public Relations, said on Sunday that “if India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it will face ten surgical strikes in response”.
Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 88.18 per litre in Mumbai
Fuel prices in the country continued to rise on Monday. Petrol cost Rs 82.72 per litre in New Delhi, up from Rs 82.66 on Sunday. Diesel price in the national capital rose from Rs 75.38 per litre on Sunday to Rs 75.46 per litre on Monday.
Army court recommends life term for seven personnel in 1994 fake encounter case
A summary general court martial of the Army has recommended life imprisonment for seven personnel, including a major general, for murdering five student activists in Dangari in Assam’s Tinsukia district in February 1994, a senior Army official based in Guwahati told Scroll.in on Sunday. The verdict now needs to be confirmed by a “competent authority”, said a defence public relations officer.
