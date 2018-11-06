Top news: Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance leading in four seats in Karnataka byepolls
The biggest stories of the day.
Counting of votes is on in Karnataka for bye-elections at three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats. Jamkhandi and Ramanagara Assembly seats, and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats voted on Saturday. Early trends showed that the Congress was leading in Ballari and Jamkhandi.
Meanwhile, a woman was heckled in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple when she reached near the shrine after protestors claimed that she was not above the age of 50. The woman later showed her Aadhaar card for proof of age, after which she was shifted to safety by the police.
Security forces shot dead two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the state police said.
Live updates
US midterms: President Donald Trump makes last pitch ahead of vote on Tuesday
United States President Donald Trump held three rallies on Monday as campaigning for the midterm congressional elections came to an end. The elections on Tuesday, widely seen as a referendum on the Trump administration, are critical for both Democrats and Republicans. Polling will take place on Tuesday, with results to be declared overnight.
Read more here.
PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate arrests accused Mehul Choksi’s associate Deepak Kulkarni
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Deepak Kulkarni, an executive of a firm linked to Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi, at the Kolkata airport. The investigating agency’s personnel made the arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act soon after Kulkarni arrived from Hong Kong.
Read more here.
Chhattisgarh polls: Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance a ‘third force’, chief minister tells Indian Express
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has said that the alliance between Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Ajit Jogi’s party is a “third force”, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. He said the alliance will have an impact on around 30 of the state’s 91 constituencies. The state will vote on November 12 and November 20, and the results will be declared on December 11.
Read more here.
Litmus test for Congress-JD(S) coalition as votes are counted today
Counting began at 8 am for the bye-elections of three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Karnataka on Tuesday. Jamkhandi and Ramanagara Assembly seats, and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats voted on Saturday. The results are being viewed as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition, which has been in power since May.
Read more here.
Protestors heckle woman near Sabarimala temple, let her go after she shows proof of age
Several protestors heckled a woman who made it to a spot near the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Tuesday morning. The protests stopped only after the woman showed her Aadhaar card to prove that she was 52 years old. The temple, which reopened on Monday, will have rituals to to mark the birth anniversary of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last king of the princely state of Travancore.
Read more here.
‘Ram temple will be built. Can’t install one stone with Babur’s name in Ayodhya now’, says UP deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday that not a “single stone” bearing the name of Mughal emperor Babur can be installed at the disputed site in Ayodhya any more, PTI reported. He said it was up to the Supreme Court to decide when it gives a verdict, but insisted that a grand temple for Ram will be built in Ayodhya.
Read more here.
Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed during encounter in Shopian, say police
Security forces shot dead two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the state police said. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rather.
Read more here.
Delhi air quality likely to worsen to ‘severe-plus emergency’ level after Diwali: Government agency
The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research, commonly known as SAFAR, said on Monday that Delhi’s air quality is likely to deteriorate to the “severe-plus emergency” category after Diwali. Air quality will be “bad” on November 8 even if “partial toxic crackers” are used compared to last year, SAFAR said.
Read more here.