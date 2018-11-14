Top News: Narendra Modi in Singapore on two-day visit, addresses Fintech Festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said pitched India as the “best destination” for financial technology companies and startups in his address to the Singapore Fintech Festival. Modi is on a two-day visit to the Singapore. He will attend the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meeting, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit, and meet United States Vice President Mike Pence.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government started preparing for Cyclone Gaja by deploying eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force and seven units of the State Disaster Response Force in different districts.
Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians, Narendra Modi says in Singapore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said financial inclusion is now a reality for 1.3 billion Indians as he pitched India as the “best destination” for financial technology companies and startups. Modi made the remarks in his keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival.
Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu deploys 15 disaster response teams ahead of landfall
The state government has deployed eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force and seven units of the State Disaster Response Force ahead of cyclonic storm Gaja’s landfall in the state on Thursday. They will be stationed in the coastal districts of Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin, which are expected to receive heavy rainfall.
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, ban on entry of heavy vehicles lifted
The air quality in Delhi tuned “very poor” on Wednesday with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an Air Quality Index of 372 at 7 am. On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, or SAFAR, said isolated showers in parts of Delhi has made the air heavier with more moisture that will “force AQI to go to ‘severe’ category from evening until late night”.
CBI books deputy legal adviser for allegedly forging senior officer’s signature in appraisal reports
The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked one of its deputy legal advisers for allegedly forging the signature of a senior officer on annual performance appraisal reports to secure promotion, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. The agency filed a First Information Report against Beena Raizada on Monday on the charges of cheating and forgery.
Cine & TV Artists Association expels Alok Nath after rape, sexual harassment allegations
The Cine & TV Artists Association on Tuesday said it has expelled Bollywood actor Alok Nath, a month after writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused him of rape. Nanda accused Nath of raping her in her home nearly two decades ago, after he was expelled from 1990s’ television show Tara for harassing its lead actress.
