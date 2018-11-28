Top news: Navjot Sidhu in Pakistan ahead of Kartarpur ceremony, Punjab CM calls it personal trip
The biggest stories of the day.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan to attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistani side is unofficial, and that he had asked the Congress leader to reconsider it.
Meanwhile, voting began for 40 Assembly constituencies in Mizoram, and 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress rules Mizoram. The results of the elections will be out on December 11.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the police and the administration on the injury to a 19-month-old baby in pellet gun firing. Doctors have said that Hiba Nisar, who was hit in the eye on Sunday during clashes between security forces and locals in Shopian district, may lose sight in one eye.
Live updates
Sensex, Nifty rise in early morning trade on global cues
Indian markets rose on Wednesday morning, helped by positive cues from global markets ahead of meetings of the G-20 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The BSE Sensex was trading 172.31 points up at 35,685.45 at 10.35 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 38.75 points ahead at 10,724.35.
Read more here.
TN wants Centre to withdraw preliminary approval to Karnataka for Mekedatu project
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday demanded that the Centre withdraw the permission granted to Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report for a proposal for a balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project in Mekedatu area across the Cauvery river.
Read more here.
Teenager from Assam praised for correcting Donald Trump on climate change
A teenager from Jorhat city in Assam has criticised United States President Donald Trump for mocking global warming. Trump, in a tweet on November 21 in response to the temperature dropping to minus two degrees Celsius in Washington DC, had said: “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS Whatever happened to Global Warming?”
Read more here
Assembly polls underway in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram; Modi urges people to come out and vote
After a high-decibel election campaign by both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, voting began in Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. While Mizoram is voting to elect voting 40 constituencies, Madhya Pradesh will elect a 230-member assembly. Votes will be counted on December 11.
Read more here
Pellet gun injury to baby: J&K human rights panel seeks report from police, administration
Doctors at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar had said Hiba Nisar, who was hit in the eye on Sunday during clashes between security forces and locals in Shopian district, may lose sight in one eye.
Read more here
G20 summit: Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump and Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina’s Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, PTI reported. The trilateral meeting was announced by the White House on Tuesday.
Read more here
Kartarpur corridor: Navjot Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan is not an official one, says Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan was a private one and that he had asked the Congress leader to reconsider it, PTI reported. Sidhu is currently in Pakistan to attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistani side on Wednesday.