Top news: Thousands of farmers start march to Parliament, demands include debt waiver
The biggest stories of the day.
Farmers from at least 10 states in the country arrived in New Delhi on Friday and started their march to Parliament in protest against agrarian distress and to ask the government to fulfill their demands. This is the second major farmers’ protest in the national Capital in as many months.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday approved compensations ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.23 for patients who received faulty hip implants from Johnson & Johnson till August 2010. Drug Controller General of India Dr S Eswara Reddy called it the “highest-ever compensation amount in Indian history”.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that it is not in Islamabad’s interest to let its soil be used for terrorism. He said he hoped to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, but added that the Pakistan government could wait until after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Live updates
Rupee rises to three-month high against US dollar; Sensex, Nifty trade higher
The Indian rupee surged to a three-month high on Friday, rising 21 paise against the United States dollar to 69.63 at 11.20 am. The rise in the Indian currency was the result of increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks, and continued foreign fund inflows into India, PTI reported. On Thursday, the rupee had gained 77 paise to close at 69.85 against the dollar.
Coal scam: Delhi court finds former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, four others and a private firm guilty
Gupta was held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the coal allocation scam, PTI reported. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar also convicted private firm Vikash Metals and Power Limited, its managing director Vikash Patni, authorised signatory Anand Mallick, former joint secretary in Ministry of Coal KS Kropha and a former director in the ministry, KC Samria, in the case.
Lieutenant governor refusing to approve release of funds for aided schools, claims Puducherry CM
Narayanasamy said that his government had sent a file to Bedi seeking her approval to release funds to 35 aided schools in the Union Territory. Bedi, however, returned the file recommending that the government scrap the release of funds to the schools in a phased manner.
Special court rejects Vijay Mallya’s plea against ED attempt to declare him a fugitive
A special court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected businessman Vijay Mallya’s plea seeking a stay on the Enforcement Directorate’s application to declare him a fugitive economic offender. It will continue hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to confiscate Mallya’s property on Friday.
Recruitment in central armed forces: Centre relaxes height norms for Gorkhas and STs from North East
The government has relaxed with immediate effect height norms in a few categories for male candidates from the northeastern region applying for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in central paramilitary forces, PTI reported on Thursday.
Delhi: Thousands of farmers march to Parliament protesting against agrarian distress
The protest is being organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a coalition of 200 farmer groups from across India. Their demands include a joint session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian distress and two Bills tabled in the Lok Sabha, increased minimum support prices, and implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission report.
G20 summit: Narendra Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UN chief Antonio Guterres
Modi and Salman discussed ways to “boost economic, cultural and energy ties”. The two leaders also discussed enhancing investment in technology, renewable energy and food security over the next three years, PTI reported.
Johnson & Johnson hip implants: Centre approves compensations between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.23 crore
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday approved compensations between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.23 crore for patients who received faulty hip implants from Johnson & Johnson before August 2010. The compensation paid will depend on the age and level of disability of the person.
Gujarat: 11 people sentenced to life imprisonment for burning alive Dalit man in Una in 2012
A mob belonging to the upper caste Koli community had burnt alive Lalji Sarvaiya, 27, in his house in Ankolali village, forcing his family of 14 to flee. The man’s brother Piyush Sarvaiya told Ahmedabad Mirror there was still much to do to rehabilitate the family.
It is not in Pakistan’s interest to let its soil be used for terror acts, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said it was not in his country’s interest to allow use of Islamabad’s territory for terror activities outside the country, PTI reported. In an interaction with Indian journalists in Islamabad following the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, Khan said he looked forward to talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
