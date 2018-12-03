Top news: BJP leaders arrested for violating prohibitory orders near Sabarimala temple
At least nine Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were arrested in Kerala on Sunday for violating prohibitory orders at Nilakkal near Sabarimala temple. The party is planning to intensify its agitation against the entry of women menstruating age into the temple.
Former Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph claimed he felt outside forces were controlling former Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which led him and three other judges to convene a press conference and highlight the crisis in the judiciary.
Indian markets surge in morning trade on positive global cues
Benchmark indices advanced on Monday following positive cues from global markets after the United States and China agreed to halt new trade tariffs for 90 days for talks. The BSE Sensex, which opened 200 points higher than Friday’s close, was trading 166.57 points higher at 36,360.87 at 10.30 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was trading 41.80 points higher at 10,918.15.
Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces, suspected militants exchange fire in Shopian; internet suspended
Security forces and suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday morning, the police said. The incident occurred during a cordon and search operation launched by security personnel in the Sangran Imam Sahib area around 3 am.
GDP back series: NITI Aayog VC defends presence at event, says organisation was asked to check data
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Rajiv Kumar has defended his presence at last week’s unveiling of the Gross Domestic Product back series data, claiming that his department was asked to look at the figured before they were released. Kumar added that the government had been ready to make changes if there were any factual and methodological errors in the calculation of data.
Beed: Inquiry ordered into purported video of officer saying she filed false cases against Dalits
The police in Maharashtra’s Beed district have ordered an inquiry after a purported video of a police officer saying she filed false cases against Dalits and Muslims went viral. Superintendent of Beed Police Shreedhar Govindarajan ordered the inquiry after local Dalit organisations raised a complaint on Friday.
SC crisis: ‘Someone from outside’ was controlling ex-CJI Dipak Misra, claims Justice Kurian Joseph
Former Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph, who retired last week, claimed he and the three other top court judges who had held a press conference in January to highlight a crisis in the judiciary felt that outside forces were controlling then Chief Justice Dipak Misra.
Sabarimala: Nine BJP leaders arrested for violating prohibitory orders at Nilakkal base camp
The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested at least nine Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for violating prohibitory orders at Nilakkal base camp near Sabarimala temple even as the party sought to intensify its protests against the entry of women into the temple.
Kanyakumari: TV reporters summoned in connection with trespassing case against French journalists
The Kanyakumari Police have summoned two Tamil television reporters for an inquiry on December 5 in connection with a trespassing case against two French journalists. The police in the Tamil Nadu city filed a first information report against three people – journalists Arthur Roland Rene and Jules Damien, and Manakudy Parish priest, Father Hildas – on Friday for allegedly entering the restricted and high security zones of Indian Rare Earths Limited near Kanyakumari.
AIMIM chief Owaisi will have to flee Telangana if BJP comes to power, claims Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday claimed that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi will have to leave Telangana if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the state. He was speaking at an election rally at Tandur town in Vikarabad district. The state goes to the polls on December 7, and the results are expected on December 11.
Pakistan can ask India for help if it can’t fight terrorism by itself, says Rajnath Singh
Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Pakistan can ask India for help to fight terrorism if it cannot handle it by itself. Singh was speaking at a press conference in Jaipur. “I want to ask the Pakistani prime minister [Imran Khan] that if in Afghanistan, a fight can be carried out against terror and Taliban with the help of the US, then, Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India if it feels that it cannot handle it alone,” he said.
