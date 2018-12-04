Top news: Three people arrested in connection with Bulandshahr violence
The biggest stories of the day.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three people in connection with the violence that erupted in Bulandshahr district on Monday. Two First Information Reports have been registered – one on the alleged cow slaughter in the area and the second on the violence that followed. The licensed gun and three mobile phones of a police inspector who was killed in the clashes are missing, according to a First Information Report.
The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, advocated a compulsory family planning programme for Muslims to ensure stability in the country and maintain national security.
Live updates
Bulandshahr violence: Murderers may have fled with inspector’s gun and cellphones after killing him
The murderers of Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the violence that erupted in the state’s Bulandshahr district on Monday, may have fled with his licensed pistol and mobile phones after killing him.
Read more here.
Jet Airways to stop free meals for most domestic economy-class passengers
Jet Airways on Monday said it will stop providing complimentary meals to most economy-class passengers in domestic flights from January. Passengers will instead have the option to buy meals on board, the airline said. The move will come into effect for those booking tickets from December 21 for travel on or after January 7, 2019.
Read more here.
J&K: Two FIRs filed a day after mob in Kathua torched truck allegedly used for cattle smuggling
The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered two first information reports on Tuesday, a day after a mob set a truck on fire in the state’s Kathua district alleging that the vehicle was being used to smuggle cattle.
Read more here.
Bulandshahr violence: Three people arrested and four detained, police register two FIRs
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested three people and detained four people for questioning in connection with the violence that erupted in Bulandshahr district on Monday. The police did not disclose their identities. The police have registered two First Information Reports – one related to alleged cow slaughter in the area and the second related to the violence that followed.
Read more here.
Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway in seventh phase of panchayat elections
Voting for the seventh phase of the panchayat polls began in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. The polling started at 8 am and is set to end at 2 pm.
Read more here.
Mandatory family planning for Muslims is a must for national security, says Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Monday advocated a compulsory family planning programme for Muslims to ensure stability in the country and maintain national security.
Read more here.
Telangana polls: Congress leader Revanth Reddy arrested ahead of chief minister’s rally in Kodangal
The Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President and legislator Revanth Reddy from his home in Kodangal in Vikarabad district early on Tuesday ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s election rally in the area. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told The Times of India that Reddy was taken into preventive custody as he had “given a call to obstruct” Rao’s public meeting in Kosgi.
Read more here.
Warmer winter likely this year because of El Niño, says weather department
The India Meteorological Department has forecast a warmer winter this year due to the influence of an El Niño weather system in the Pacific Ocean. El Niño causes a set of changes in weather system near the coast of northern Peru and Ecuador every few years, causing the surface of the Pacific Ocean to become warmer. It affects rainfall patterns, and has caused droughts and floods in the past.
Read more here.
Mumbai: Forest fire in Goregaon doused, cause not yet known
A major fire that broke out in a forest near Aarey Milk Colony in the Goregaon East suburb of Mumbai on Monday evening has been doused. No casualties have been reported and the cause of fire is not yet known. Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the blaze was brought under control with the help of “fire beaters” – branches of trees put together to create a barrier.
Read more here.
IAS officer Ajay Narayan Jha appointed finance secretary
Ajay Narayan Jha, the expenditure secretary of India, was appointed the Union finance secretary on Monday. He replaces Hasmukh Adhia, who retired on November 30. Jha is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Services officer from Manipur cadre and an alumnus of St Stephens College in New Delhi.
Read more here.
Congress calls for inquiries after Kurian Joseph’s allegation of interference in Supreme Court
The Congress on Monday called for parliamentary and judicial inquiries after former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph claimed “someone from outside” controlled former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra while he was in office, PTI reported. Joseph retired on November 29.
Read more here.