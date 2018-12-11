Top news: Counting of votes on in five states, results to set tone ahead of 2019 General Elections
Other headlines: Voting is on for final phase of J&K panchayat polls, and former PM Manmohan Singh said the RBI chief’s resignation was a ‘severe blow’.
Counting of votes started at 8 am on Tuesday for Assembly elections in five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. The results are crucial as they will set the tone for the Parliamentary elections, likely to be held next summer.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed concern over the resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Monday. Former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan also said that “all Indians should be concerned”. Patel was the first RBI governor to resign since 1990, reports said.
Live updates
PM Modi urges Parliament to debate key bills during Winter Session, says nothing on election results
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the media ahead of the start of the Winter Session in Parliament. Modi said that he hoped all members of the House would help discuss several key Bills. He said he hoped members would invest in the people’s welfare, not themselves.
Sensex crashes over 500 points, rupee slides below 72 a day after RBI governor’s resignation
The BSE Sensex declined over 500 points within minutes of opening on Tuesday, the day after Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post. The Nifty 50 fell nearly 150 points. At 9.35 am, the Sensex was down 500.79 points at 34,458.93, and the Nifty 50 was down 146.10 points at 10,342.35. The rupee slid below the 72 mark, and was down over 90 paise, at 72.29 against the United States dollar at 9.35 am.
Economist Surjit Bhalla resigns from PM’s Economic Advisory Council
Economist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said on Tuesday he had resigned as a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister on December 1. He made the announcement on Twitter while sharing his latest column for The Indian Express.
Jammu and Kashmir: Voting for final phase of panchayat elections begins
Voting for the ninth and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls began at 8 am on Tuesday morning. It will end at 2 pm.
Zomato says it is investigating video showing delivery man purportedly eating ordered food
Food delivery company Zomato on Monday said it will introduce “tamper-proof tapes” to guard against the tampering of food on its way to customers. The statement came hours after a Twitter user posted a video of a Zomato delivery person purportedly eating some of the food ordered while in transit, resealing it and putting it back into the delivery bag.
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins, BJP looks for a fourth term
Counting of votes in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The elections were held in two phases on November 12 and November 20 to elect a 90-member House. A voter turnout of 76.28% was recorded in the first phase and a turnout of 71.93% was recorded in the second phase.
Madhya Pradesh elections: Counting under way, close contest between BJP and Congress
Counting of votes for all 230 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will start at 8 am on Tuesday. The state recorded a high voter turnout of 74.6% on polling on November 28.
Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting begins, early trends show Congress has narrow lead
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 74.21% as people turned out to exercise their franchise in large numbers on December 7. Polling was held for 199 of the 200 seats of the state Assembly – election to the Ramgarh seat in Alwar was postponed following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate Laxman Singh.
Telangana Assembly polls: Counting of votes in three-way contest commences
Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana, which was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014, began at 8 am on Tuesday. The state recorded a voter turnout of 73.20 % during the December 7 elections. The state has an electorate of over 2.8 crore and had 1,821 candidates vying for its 119 seats.
Mizoram Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins as Congress eyes third straight term
Counting of votes cast in the Assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Tuesday. Around 80% of 7.7 lakh voters had exercised their franchiseto elect the 40-member House on November 28.
Urjit Patel resignation: ‘All Indians should be concerned,’ says former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Monday said all Indians should be concerned about the reason for Urjit Patel’s resignation as the top bank’s chief. Patel resigned earlier in the day citing personal reasons. His tenure was slated to end in September 2019.
