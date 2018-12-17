Top news: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
The Delhi High Court on Monday sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will take oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan on Monday morning, followed by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh in the afternoon and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh in the evening.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Phethai, which is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh on Monday, moved over southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal early in the day, and is likely to weaken before it makes landfall.
Live updates
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life by Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, ANI reported. It cancelled a lower court’s acquittal and sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment. He must surrender in court by December 31.
Punjab: Suspended AAP leader announces alliance with Lok Insaaf Party, Bahujan Samaj Party
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday launched the Punjab Democratic Alliance with Lok Insaaf Party, Bahujan Samaaj Party and another suspended AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi. The alliance said it would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and welcome “other like-minded parties” and individuals “who maintain a distance” from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Pakistan PM condemns civilian deaths in firing by Indian security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the deaths of seven civilians in firing by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week. The clashes had followed a gunfight with suspected militants. Three of the militants and a soldier were killed in the gunfight.
‘Ram temple ordinance unlikely, BJP hasn’t discussed it with coalition,’ ally tells Indian Express
Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan has said that he does not expect an ordinance on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had not discussed the matter with its alliance partners, reported The Indian Express on Monday. Paswan’s party is a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel to take oath as chief ministers today
The Congress chief minister-designates of three states are set to take oath of office on Monday. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will take oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur at 10 am, while Kamal Nath will be sworn in at 1.30 pm in Bhopal, followed by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at 5 pm.
Andhra Pradesh: Phethai intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to weaken before making landfall
Cyclone Phethai, which is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh on Monday, moved over southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal early in the day. The cyclone, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm according to the regional meteorological centre, lay around 260 km east-northeast of Chennai and 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada at 5.30 am.
Raghuram Rajan to NDTV: ‘India must protect its institutions; investors need faith in rule of law’
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan told NDTV that India should be protecting its institutions because foreign as well as domestic investors need to have faith in the rule of law. In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Rajan did not explicitly acknowledge that the institutions were under threat, but said India is in a great spot for growth and it is good that the country is engaged in a debate about protecting its institutions.
Chennai: DMK chief Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi for PM’s post as Opposition gets together again
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Sunday proposed the name of Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the post of prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Stalin was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of his party’s former chief and his father M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.
